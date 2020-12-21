Priya Bapat Shares Monochrome Pics With Umesh, Says 'feels So Right When You Hug Me Tight'

Marathi stars Priya Bapat and Umesh Kamat got married in October 2011. Celebrating their love, Priya Bapat took to her Instagram handle and shared a black and white picture with beau Umesh Kamat. Sharing the pictures on social media, the star wrote, "Everything feels so right when you hug me so tight". Take a look at Priya Bapat's Instagram post dedicated to her love, Umesh Kamat.

Priya Bapat and Umesh Kamat's loved up photos

In this Instagram post, Priya Bapat and Umesh Kamat were spotted hugging each other. The power couple looked stunning in the above candid picture. She wore a slip dress and accessorised her look with huge loop earrings. Umesh Kamat and Priya Bapat's photos were clicked by photographer Anupa Rao.

Priya Bapat's Instagram caption read as:

Everything feels so right when you hug me so tight. P.S - ðŸ“· @sprinkledwords Super talented chatterbox ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜ I love the way you see ‘US’ through your lens #blackandwhite #togetherness #us #umeshpriya #sprinklewords #light #portraitphotography #naturallight

Fans' reactions

Several fans and followers of Priya Bapat commented on the actor's picture. Many celebs also commented on Priya and Umesh's photos. Kranti Redkar commented, "What a beautiful shot. Stay blessed u both", while Hruta added, "Wow".

Actor Amruta Khanvillkar reacted to Priya's picture. She wrote, "So lovely priye n umesh". On the other hand, Siddharth Menon wrote, "Redefining chemistry always".

One of the Instagram users wrote, "What stunning shot you guys!!!!!", while another added, "What a real candid shot ya". One of the fans commented, "Uffffffffff one of my fav and best couple". Another fan comment read as "My favourite couple looking soooo beautiful together". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image credits - Priya Bapat Instagram comment section

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Umesh Kamat also shared a picture of the couple from their recent black and white photoshoot. Sharing the picture on social media, Umesh wrote, "All the beauty of life is made up of light and shadow. ðŸ“· @sprinkledwords â¤ï¸

#togetherness #forever #light&shadow #umeshpriya #coupleshoot #waitformorepics". Take a look at Umesh Kamat's Instagram post.

