'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Written Update For Dec 16: Shekhar's Demand Shocks Sanjana

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte December 16 episode begins with Arundathi discussing Anagha's mental health with Abhi and Appa. She says Anagha has faced a lot of hurdles in her life and still stays strong. Arundathi also says that Anagha hasn't complained about what happened with her. Abhi tells Arundathi that she might be in trauma and they need to carefully take care of her for upcoming months. Arundathi and Appa agree.

Appa says what kind of men are there in this world. Arundathi says women molestation has been going on for years but now they are opening about it and facing their problems. Appa says Anagha's ex-husband needs to face the consequences of what he did. Arundathi agrees. She says she will go to any extent to help Anagha. She tells Abhi to take care of Anagha's medical health. Appa also supports Arundathi.

While Arundathi, Abhi and Appa talk about Anagha, the former gets a call from Shekhar. He informs her that he has kicked out Anirudh from Sanjana's house. He also tells her about the scene with cops. Shekhar also suggests Arundathi not to allow Anirudh back in Deshmukh's house, in case he returns. Arundathi shares Shekhar's conversation with Appa and Abhi. Everyone gets shocked.

In Aai Kuthe Kay Karte latest episode, after Shekhar kicks Anirudh out of his house, the latter goes to stay in a hotel room. He is unable to adjust to the new environment. Sanjana continuously calls Anirudh, but he rejects her calls. She again calls him. Anirudh gets mad at Sanjana and picks up the call. He lashes out on her. She asks him where he was staying, but Anirudh tells her not to call him. Anirudh tells Sanjana to get rid of Shekhar.

Meanwhile, at Deshmukh's home, Abhi and Yash discuss Anirudh's condition. Yash says he has got into the condition by his own personal desires. Arundathi enters their room and asks Abhi to call the doctor for Anagha. Abhi gets a call from Ankita. Arundathi suggests Abhi receives her call. Kanchan arrives back to Deshmukh's and surprises everyone. Aapa feels happy with Kanchan's return.

Sanjana cries in front of Shekhar to let go Anirudh. She says she tried a lot to work out their marriage but she lost. Sanjana says she has done enough for Shekhar. The latter asks her what will he get once he leaves Anirudh's back. Sanjana says she will pay Shekhar the downpayment with interest. However, Shekhar denies and says, he wants half money of the house according to the latest market. Sanjana gets shocked.

