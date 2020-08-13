Priya Marathe And Shantanu Moghe Spend A Romantic Getaway Amidst Nature

Priya Marathe celebrated her husband, Shantanu Moghe’s birthday a few days back. Since Shantanu Moghe’s birthday came during the lockdown, his wife decided to celebrate it in a special way. The actors travelled to Pune and spent some quality time at a homestay amidst nature. Priya Marathe shared a bunch of pictures from their short trip on her Instagram account, take a look.

Priya Marathe celebrates husband's birthday amidst nature

Priya Marathe and her husband Shantanu Moghe posed for some adorable pictures. Through her Instagram post, Priya Marathe shared her experience of staying at a homestay. She wrote that since lockdown birthdays are boring, to make her husband’s birthday interesting, she took him to a beautiful place away from the city. She further wrote how the pictures she clicked there spoke for themselves.

She said that living at the homestay was like of breath of fresh air amidst the unpleasant pandemic situation. Priya Marathe wrote that she loved her stay in the cosy bungalows surrounded by mountains and trees. She further wrote how much she loved the stream right behind the bungalow and spent her time sipping hot coffee as she dipped her feet in the cold stream. She further thanked the authorities of the homestay for a wonderful experience, at the end of her post. Away from the city and the tensed situation, Priya Marathe made her husband's birthday memorable.

Priya Marathe and Shantanu Moghe

Priya Marathe is a popular face on television and has ben a part of popular Hindi dramas. The actor is best known for her role as Varsha in Pavitra Rishta. She has worked in Marathi as well as Hindi television shows. She rose to fame for playing a negative character in the Tv show Saath Nibhana Saathiya.

Shantanu Moghe is an actor who has also been a part of several Marathi films. Shantanu Moghe is most popular for his role as Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Zee Marathi’s Swarajrakshak Sambhaji. Priya Marathe and Shantanu Moghe tied the knot in 2012 and often share their life on social media.

Source for pictures: Priya Marathe's Instagram

