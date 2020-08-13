Priyanka Barve Announces Her Pregnancy On Social Media, Flaunts Baby Bump

Popular Marathi singer and actress Priyanka Barve and her husband Sarang Kulkarni are expecting an addition to their family. The much-in-love couple recently announced this good news on social media with stunning pictures of the parents-to-be. Take a look at the heartfelt post here-

Priyanka Barve and Sarang Kulkarni expecting first child

Priyanka Barve is one of the busiest singers in the Marathi Film Industry. She has a number of smashing hits under her credit. The diva recently took her social media to share her pregnancy news with her admirers, family, and friends. Priyanka Barve posted two super cute pictures of her herself with her darling husband flaunting her baby bump. The Patch Up singer also penned a heartfelt message and captioned her post in an enticing way.

Priyanka Barve, in her caption, expressed her excitement and nervousness both, as she enters a new phase in her life. Furthermore, PB asked her social media family to bestow their love and blessing on the couple. Dressed in traditional attires both Priyanka Barve and Sarang look breathtaking together in this maternity photoshoot. Priyanka opted for a peachy-blush saree and Sarang wore a kurta-pyjama. He paired his ethnic ensemble with a traditional jacket as well.

The striking glow on mommy-to-be Priyanka Barve's face is truly evident. With open hair and simply oxidized jewellery, the Tu Hi singer is acing the ethnic look completely. On the professional front, Priyanka Barve also shared some details about her upcoming song titled NatKhat Mera Krishna Kanhaiya. On the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, NatKhat Mera Krishna Kanhaiya released on Youtube dated August 11, 2020, sung by Priyanka. Watch the video here-

Priyanka Barve's sister Pranjali has created the music of this soulful number. Whereas her mother Dr.Sangeeta Barve has written the lyrics. It is a 6 minutes long track featuring Priyanka crooning the tuneful track donning blue ethnic outfit. The video song was released on PriyaRang, a youtube channel of Sarang and Priyanka, wherein the couple collaborates with other music artists as well for renditions. Apart from her love for singing, Priyanka Barve has also acted in a Hindi movie which was an adaptation of classic film Mughal E Azam.

