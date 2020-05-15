Asha Negi Goes On 'social Media Detox' Mode Amid Breakup Rumours With Rithvik Dhanjani

Ever since the rumours and speculations of Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani's breakup started making rounds on the internet, their social media posts grabbed the attention of many. Though neither of them has opened up and confirmed the news, their recent interviews and social media posts were hinting towards the same. Amidst this confusion, Asha Negi has decided to take a week-long break for 'social media detox'.

Interestingly, TV actor Asha Negi took to her Instagram wall and story session to break the news of her week-long break from these platforms. Asha posted a picture, which featured a cartoon figure of a bag, A message was written on it read, 'GONE OFFLINE / BACK IN A WEEK' with a smiley. Instagramming the photo, she also wrote a caption, 'Switch off to switch on💡

See you all in few days' (sic). Further, she also added a hashtag #socialmediadetox in the caption. She shared the same picture on her story session as well.

Have a look below:

Asha Negi-Rithvik Dhanjani relationship timeline

For the unversed, it was reportedly on the sets of Pavitra Rishta when Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi met and fell in love. After officially announcing their relationship in 2011, the duo shelled out major relationship goals for their fans. The two also participated in the celebrity dance reality show Nach Baliye Season 6 and won the trophy.

But, last month, a report left Asha and Rithvik's fans heartbroken. Reportedly, the duo was going through a rough patch. A report on the internet states that they are on a 'break', and trying to figure out what lies ahead for them. The same report stated that the close friends of the couple have sensed the dent. Meanwhile, in another recent interview, Asha Negi gave a cryptic response to the breakup rumours and said that people fall apart, the relationship falls apart but the main thing in life is to have love and compassion for the person.

Asha Negi's upcoming project

Talking about the professional front of Asha, she is bagging praises for the second installment of her popular web-series Baarish. The lead cast of the romantic-drama also has Bollywood actor Sharman Joshi. The series started streaming on the OTT platforms ALT Balaji and Zee 5 Premium from May 6, 2020, onwards.

