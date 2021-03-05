Priya Prakash Varrier Shares 'first Zolt Of Ishq', Claims It Is 'not A Love Story'; See

Oru Adaar Love fame Priya Prakash Varrier has unveiled the first look poster of her second Telugu film titled Ishq on Friday, March 5. The romantic film will feature her sharing the screen space with actor Teja Sajja. Upon seeing the intense poster, fans of the actor are left stunned by the contrasting theme of this upcoming love story.

Ishq first look poster

Taking to Instagram, Priya Praskash Varrier released Ishq’s poster which sees her in a gorgeous traditional salwar suit. With minimalistic makeup, Priya had donned a contagious smile on her face. However, on the contrary, the male lead Teja Sajja can be seen standing beside her with an intense look. The poster also features, broken glass shattered everywhere indicating that Ishq is not a usual love story.

While sharing the poster, Priya asks her fans if they are bored watching the same old love stories again and again. Claiming that their upcoming venture portrays an unusual plot, the star shared the tagline, “Not A Love Story”. Take a look at the poster below:

Are you Bored of watching Love Stories?

Here’s presenting the First Zolt of

#ISHQ

The first look poster has garnered the right amount of anticipation surrounding the film’s plot. While some were wowed by the poster, others hailed it as a ‘Superb’ one. Many flooded the comment section of the actor with red heart emoticons. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

Helmed by SS Raju, this romantic drama features Mahati Sawar Sagar as the music composer while Sam K Naidu had headlined the cinematography of the film. Details about the cast and plot have been kept under wraps by the makers. It is likely that the creators will soon make an official announcement following the release of the poster.

Talking about the actor Priya Prakash Varrier, she gained nationwide attention after a clip from the song of her first film went viral on the internet. In the clip, Priya was seen winking at her male lead while Manikya Malaraya Poovi song played in the background. After the clip caught attention, the makers subsequently made changes in the movie following the response.

(Promo Image Source: Priya Prakash Varrier & Mega Super Good Films production house)

