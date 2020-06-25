Priya Prakash Varrier Visits Close Friend Nakul Thampi At The Hospital, Shares A Video

Priya Prakash Varrier made headlines a few weeks ago for deactivating her Instagram account. But the young star returned to the social media platform and has been using it active ever since. Recently, she took to her Instagram and shared a video where she is seen holding her close friend's hand at a hospital. Take a look at the video here to know more.

Priya Prakash Varrier visits a close friend at the hospital

On June 25, Priya Prakash Varrier visited her close friend Nakul Thampi at the hospital. It was reported that earlier this year, dancer-turned-actor Nakul Thampi has suffered major injuries after a car accident. It was reported that the actor is still recovering. Nakul rose to fame while he was at a popular dance reality show D 4 Dance. In the post, Priya Prakash Varrier is seen holding Nakul's hands. Along with the video, she also wrote a message that reads, "Nakul sends his love and gratitude to all his well-wishers...Thank you all for keeping him in your thoughts and prayers constantly". Take a look at the post here.

On June 24, Nakul Thampi had turned 21 after which Priya took to her Instagram and shared a post on his birthday. In the post, she shared a pic where she can be seen standing with Nakul. She also wrote a heartfelt message for her friend. Take a look at Priya Prakash Varrier's post here

Priya Prakash Varrier's heartfelt message for Nakul Thampi

Dear Nakul,

You’re 21 today.I don’t know where and how to start thanking you for being there for me.I can’t believe that it’s almost one year since we met.Time flies indeed.I know things aren’t how you imagined they would be for you this year,but I believe it’ll be better with time.You’ve made life less miserable in the past year and I can’t thank you enough for that. I know this is just a tiny delay for all of us,and you’ll emerge stronger than ever.The time is soon. I hope to see you grow and evolve as the best version of yourself in the future.You’re constantly in my prayers and know that you’re loved.Have a peaceful birthday.So what if it’s less loud,I promise we’ll party hard and compensate for it next year!

The sight is not so gold anymore without you around,it’s just brown these days.

Lots of love.

Yours,

Pri💗

