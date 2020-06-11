Priyadarshan Jadhav 'happy' As He Finishes Writing Script Of His Upcoming Hindi Film

Priyadarshan Jadhav is all geared up to make his foray into Bollywood as the Marathi superstar is coming up with his very first Hindi film. The Choricha Mamla director recently revealed some interesting news on his upcoming Hindi film. The director revealed that he completed writing the script of his upcoming Hindi flick and the news has created a wave of excitement among his fans. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Priyadarshan Jadhav opens up about his upcoming Hindi film

Priyadarshan Jadhav has even completed working on the script of his upcoming Hindi flick. Jadhav took to Twitter and revealed about his experience of writing the script for the Hindi film. One of the most interesting things that Priyadarshan Jadhav revealed is that it took him a whopping 500 days to work on the script. He said that the script has been given a finishing touch. Fans are more than excited to see the actor venture into Hindi Cinema.

To write a film is such a nerve wracking process ! Finished , happy , Tired. It's been almost 500 days. But happy that has shaped superbly ! #hindifilm — Priyadarshan Jadhav (@prizadhavv) June 8, 2020

Priyadarshan Jadhav has won the hearts of millions of fans with his performance in the Timepass franchise. He even garnered widespread attention for his performance in Halal and his very popular movie, Choricha Mamla. The comedy flick, Choricha Mamla became a superhit. Priyadarshan Jadhav has been a part of a wide range of films and he has experimented with various genres including comedy, drama and others. He has successfully managed to impress his fans and critics with many of his performances.

The actor-director has been making headlines since the last couple of years for his performances and direction in superhit movies like Timepass 2, Baji, Halal, Vijay Aso, Jai Maharashtra Dhabha Bhatinda, and Chintoo 2. The movie, Halal bagged Priyadarshan Jadhav Best Supporting Actor Award. He has also been a part of several Maharashtra State Film Award-winning movies, like Dhingana, Hampi and Cycle. He has been part of several movies and television series and also web series. His Marathi web series titled Bhootatlela garnered widespread attention.

