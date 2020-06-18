Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar: Arabikandalinte Simham's' Release Postponed To 2021?

For the past few months, there have been speculations surrounding the release date of Priyadarshan's forthcoming film Marrakar: Arabikadalinte Simham. On Wednesday, a media report published on an online portal revealed that the Priyadarshan directorial would hit the silver screen next year. However, neither the director nor the producer of Marrakar: Arabikadalinte Simham has given an official statement regarding the new release date.

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, starring Mohanlal and Manju Warrier in the lead was slated to hit the marquee in March. However, due to the lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Priyadarshan directorial got pushed. In an old interview with an online portal, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham's producer Antony Perumbavoor had revealed that the movie would only release after theatres reopen because the makers have a contract with 60 countries to release the Mohanlal starrer across the globe.

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham will narrate the tale of Kunjali Markkar IV and their fight against the Portuguese army. The Priyadarshan directorial has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Suniel Shetty, Pranav Mohanlal, Keerthy Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Prabhu, and Ashok Selvan in prominent roles. A few months ago, the makers of the Priyadarshan directorial released the trailer of the upcomer, amping the expectations of the moviegoers.

Trailer of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham has been scripted by Priyadarshan and Ani I.V. Sasi, son of veteran filmmaker I.V. Sasi and actor Seema. The upcomer marks Ani's debut as a screenwriter. Previously, he has worked as an assistant director in films like Oppam (2014), Aakrosh (2010), Rangrezz (2013), among others.

Marakkar: Arabikandalinte Simham is reported to be the most expensive movie in Mollywood. The film is reportedly made on a budget of 100 crores, and will simultaneously release in five different languages across the globe. Marakkar: Arabikandalinte Simham is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor, Santhosh T. Kuruvilla, and Roy C. J. under their production banner respectively.

Besides Marakkar: Arabikandalinte Simham, Priyadarshan is helming the sequel of his 2003 hit movie Hungama. The forthcoming film stars Meezaan Jafri, Pranita, Shilpa Shetty, and Paresh Rawal in the lead. The forthcoming movie is slated for an August release. Priyadarshan also is working on a movie with Akshay Kumar, as the former revealed in an old interview with an online portal.

