Did You Know Birthday Girl Priyamani Is Related To Bollywood Actor Vidya Balan? Learn More

Priya Vasudev Mani Iyer, known as Priyamani, is an Indian actor and model. She has worked in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi-language movies. Priyamani has even won National Film Award for Best Actress and three Filmfare Awards for her performances in different language films. The actor celebrates her birthday today, that is June 4. To mark this occasion, here are some lesser-known facts about Priyamani that fans might not be aware of-

Priyamani’s lesser-known facts

Born in a middle-class family, Priyamani started her career as a model. She later started getting offers from the Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi movie industry.

Priyamani is also called as the ‘powerhouse performer’ by fans, as they believe the actor can potray any role and does complete justice to whichever character she plays. Priyamani also broke stereotypes, as after playing bold characters in movies, she was a part of several dance numbers in Bollywood, that showcased her different style.

Priyamani is the daughter of Latha Mani Iyer, who is a former national level badminton player. She is also the cousin sister of the popular Bollywood actor, Vidya Balan.

Priyamani’s first commercial success was the Telugu movie Yamadonga, that was directed by the Baahubali director, S. S. Rajamouli.

Priyamani started her career in modelling at a very early stage in her life. She used to model for stores like Kancheepuram Silks, Erode Silks and Lakshmi Silks, during her school days.

After working for some time in the Tamil industry, Priyamani moved to the Telugu industry and made a debut in a movie Evare Atagaadu, alongside Jagapathi Babu. It is with this movie that she first tasted fame.

Priyamani was highly appreciated for the character she played in Charulatha, where she essayed two distinct roles with subtle variations.

Priyamani was last seen in Krishna D. K. and Raj Nidimoru’s Indian web-series, The Family Man, where she played the wife of Bollywood actor, Manoj Bajpayee.

