Priyamani's Birthday: From 'Raavanan' To 'Golimaar', The Best Performances Of The Diva

South diva Priyamani is celebrating her 36th birthday today on June 4, 2020. The National Award-winning actor is popular for starring in multi-lingual movies. Fans have also seen her impressive dancing skills in Chennai Express’ dance number 1234. Priyamani rose to fame after essaying the role of a village girl in the Tamil romantic-drama Paruthiveeran. Since then the diva has performed in several commercially successful movies. On her birthday, here is a list of 5 hit movies that Priyamani has starred in.

Ninaithale Inikkum

Ninaithale Inikkum is a 2009 Tamil drama movie helmed by G.N.R. It is the remake of Malayalam film Classmates and stars Prithviraj and Priyamani in pivotal roles. Prithviraj essays the role of Shiva in the movie while Priyamani is seen playing the role of Meera.

Chaarulatha

Chaarulatha is a 2012 Indian horror movie helmed by Pon Kumaran. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of a conjoined twins Chaaru and Latha. One of them dies and her spirit returns to haunt the surviving sister. The movie is an adaptation of the Thai horror movie Alone.

Raavanan

Raavanan is a 2010 Tamil epic action-adventure movie helmed and bankrolled by Mani Ratnam. The movie features Vikram, Priyamani, Aishwarya Rai and Prithviraj in pivotal roles. The movie revolves around the concept of Stockholm Syndrome, following the crux of the epic Ramayana. A ruthless police officer is on the chase to find a bandit who has kidnapped his wife. However, later the bandit falls in love with the officer’s wife.

Golimaar

Golimaar is a 2010 action-movie helmed by Puri Jagannadh. Bankrolled under the banner of Sri Sai Ganesh Production, Golimaar stars Gopichand and Priyamani in the lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of an encounter specialist officer who becomes famous for killing criminals and finding himself targeted by gangsters and corrupt officers.

Vishnuvardhana

Vishnuvardhana is a 2011 comedy thriller starring Sudeep, Bhavana and Priyamani. Directed by P. Kumar, the plot of the film follows the life of a man who wants to make easy money. However, he finds himself trapped in a complex situation when he accidentally finds a gangster’s phone.

