Priyamani's Next Film 'Quotation Gang's' Title Poster Released By 'Master' Director Lokesh

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj on Monday, September 7, launched the title poster of actor Priyamani's next movie, Quotation Gang. The film is directed by Karoline Kamakshi (2019) fame Vivek.

"Here is the title look of 'Quotation Gang' Starring @priyamani6 Written and Directed By @vivekkumarknan Produced by @Its_Filminati @whyentertainment1 @I_m_Gayathri," (sic) wrote Lokesh Kanagaraj in a social media post.

Quotation Gang also features Vishnu Hariharan, Dhanya, among others in prominent roles.

Check out Quotation Gang's title poster:

Priyamani's 'Quotation Gang' based on real-life incidents?

Director of Quotation Gang, Vivek, in a recent interview with online portal DT Next, revealed that the movie's title is inspired by Hussain Zaidi's novel Mafia Queens of Mumbai. He also added that the film is an extension to his forthcoming book- Yaanai Kavuni, which is yet to release. Priyamani will be essaying the role of a gangster in the movie, said Vivek in the media interview. He lastly exclaimed that the Priyamani starrer would go on floors in January 2021.

Quotation Gang, starring Priyamani in the lead, will be shot in Punjab, Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh, revealed Vivek in his interview with DT Next. The movie would also feature Govinda in a pivotal role. Vivek has narrated the script to Govinda, who seems to be excited to play his character, disclosed the director in his interview. The Priyamani starrer will simultaneously be shot in five languages- Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Telugu.

Interestingly, the producers of Quotation Gang have acquired the remake right of Vivek's long-stalled movie Boxer. The film, starring Arun Vijay and Ritika Singh in the lead, is currently in production and is expected to hit the marquee soon. The movie marks Vivek's debut as a director.

What's next for Priyamani?

Priyamani will be next seen in Venu Udugula's Virata Parvam. The movie, starring Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi in the lead, also features actors like Priyamani, Nandita Dar, Zarina Wahab, Eashwari, Rao, and others in a prominent role. The film is a political thriller, and Priyamani will be playing the role of a Naxalite in the upcomer. The makers of the upcomer released the first look of Priyamani from the movie on the actor's birthday. Here's her look from the film:

Besides the upcomer, Priyamani also has Tamil movie Asuran's Telugu remake with Venkatesh Daggubati in the pipeline. Thereafter, she also has sports-drama Maidaan with Ajay Devgn.

