Ravi Teja And Shruti Haasan Wrap-up Shooting Of 'Krack' In Hyderabad: Reports

Telugu film Krack's shooting has reportedly wrapped up in Hyderabad. According to The News Minute's report, the movie's shooting wrapped up in Hyderabad recently, barring a song, which the makers plan to shoot after the Diwali week. The film, starring Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan in the lead, has now entered the post-production stage.

#KRACK - IN - ACTION 👊 #Krack resumes filming Post - Lockdown 😷

Get Ready to witness a mass treat #KrackInAction 💥🔥🔥https://t.co/SHgOBxl6d8 — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) October 12, 2020

Also Read | Ravi Teja Unveils The First Look Of ‘Khiladi’, Fans Claim 'back With A Blockbuster'

Krack release date

Krack is slated to hit the marquee during Sankranti next year. Initially, there were reports that the movie would skip a theatrical release. However, the makers put rest to the rumours by releasing a poster revealing Krack's release date.

Also Read | Anasuya To Star In Ravi Teja's Much-awaited Movie 'Khiladi': Reports

All details about Krack plot and cast

Besides Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan, Krack also features actors like Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Apsara Rani, Sudhakar Komakula, among others in prominent roles. Krack plot revolves around a righteous police officer who fights to save his family from evil. In the film, Ravi Teja essays the role of a police officer and Shruti Haasan plays the role of his partner.

Also Read | Not Disappointed At Not Getting To Act In More Hindi Films: Shruti Haasan

What's next for Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan on the work front?

Ravi Teja, on the work front, will be next seen in Yevado Okadu. The movie, starring Ravi Teja and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead, narrates a whimsical tale of a college professor and his student. The film directed by Venu Sriram also features actors like Prakash Raj and Nassar in prominent roles.

The movie produced by Dil Raju is slated to hit the marquee in 2021. Besides the upcoming film, Ravi Teja also has Ramesh Varma's Khiladi. A few weeks ago, the first look of the forthcoming movie was released, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

Also Read | Ashutosh Rana's Birthday: See The List Of Hit Telugu Movies Of The Actor

Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan has an array of films at different stages of production. She will be next seen in Laabam with Vijay Sethupathi. The movie written and directed by S P Jhananathan is touted to be a social drama. Laabam also features actors like Jagapathi Babu, Sai Dhanshika, Kalaiyarasan, Ramesh Thilak, among others in prominent roles. Besides the upcoming film, she has various movies in the pipeline.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.