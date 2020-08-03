Producer Dil Raju Adopts 3 Orphans A Day After Sonu Sood Took Up Their 'responsibility'

Telugu producer Dil Raju has adopted three orphans residing in Atmakuri village of Yadadri district, Telangana. He has promised to take care of their expenses. Reportedly, the kids' father passed away a few years ago, while their mother breathed her last recently. Read to know more:

Producer Dil Raju adopts three children

Prior to this, a video of the three kids—Manohar, Lasya and Yashwanth—looking after themselves reached Sonu Sood, who promised to support them. He tweeted, "They are no longer orphans. They will be my responsibility”. Meanwhile, the state Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao got to know about them and spoke to MLA Sadaru Grama Sarpanchu who acquired their details. The minister reportedly called producer Dil Raju and asked for help. Dil Raju has now adopted the three kids and would take care of them through their family's charitable trust 'Maa Palle'.

Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao thanked Dil Raju for his timely support and applauded his noble gesture. Dil Raju also issued a statement on the matter. He wrote, “We are going through some hard times together and in such a scenario, every act of kindness is a ray of hope. I am extremely pleased to be able to do my little bit in taking the vision of a happy community forward. It was very recently that news of three young kids from Atmakur losing their mother just a few years after the passing away of their father, came to light. I am happy to welcome Manohar, Lasya and Yashwanth into my extended family today”.

Dil Raju thanked minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao for bringing the matter to his attention. He stated, "Losing parents at such a young age can be hard for any little one and I am glad that I will be able to support them from here on. I am very thankful to Minister Errabilli Dayakar Rao garu for bringing their plight to my notice and for asking me to help them out”. The producer added, "It's a matter of immense pleasure for me to take charge and make a difference! The activities will be taken care of under the Maa Palle Charitable Trust initiative that was started by our family in 2018”.

Dil Raju is the owner of a production house named, Sri Venkateswara Creations. His upcoming venture as a producer is Vakeel Saab starring Pawan Kalyan, Telugu remake of hit Bollywood movie, Pink (2016). He will also reportedly bankroll the Hindi remake of hit Telugu flick, Jersey, along with Allu Aravind and Aman Gill. The film stars Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Kapoor and others.

