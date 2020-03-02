PSPK 26 First Look: Pawan Kalyan Ready To Play 'Vakeel Saab' In 'Pink's' Telugu Remake

PSPK 26 has finally hit the floor. The film is considered to be a comeback project for actor Pawan Kalyan. The first look of Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab has been revealed. The Telugu actor looks every bit dapper in his brand new look in the film. Find out more details about Pawan Kalyan’s PSPK 26 i.e. Vakeel Saab.

Pawan Kalyan is back with 'PSPK 26'

Pawan Kaylan is considered to be one of the most talented actors in the Telugu film industry. His fans have been waiting eagerly for the actor to enthrall them on the silver screen once again. Pawan Kalyan will soon mark his comeback in the film industry with the tentatively titled film PSPK 26.

According to a media portal’s report, the shooting for PSPK 26 started last month in Hyderabad. A few weeks back, photos from the PSPK 26 sets were leaked which created huge curiosity among Pawan Kalyan’s fans. Amidst all the excitement, the first look of the film titled Vakeel Saab has finally been revealed.

PSPK 26 has been titled Vakeel Saab. This comeback film of Pawan Kalyan is the Telugu remake of Taapsee Pannu starrer Pink. In this Telugu remake, Pawan Kalyan is playing the role of Amitabh Bachchan. The Hindi courtroom drama garnered praises from the critics and the audience alike. Take a look at the first look of Vakeel Saab here.

Pawan Kalyan looks almost unrecognisable in the role of the lawyer but looks dapper for sure. After the Vakeel Saab’s first look was released, Pawan Kalyan’s fans cannot stop raving about it. Pawan Kalyan starrer PSPK 26 now titled Vakeel Saab has been jointly produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju. PSPK 26 has been directed by Sriram Venu and film’s dialogues have been written by Trivikram Srinivas.

