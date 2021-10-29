"Puneeth Rajkumar was brought to Vikram Hospital today with a diagnosis of heart attack with ECG done by a family doctor. At the time of arrival to the emergency, the patient was non-responsive and was in cardiac asystole," the Hospital said in a statement.

"Immediate adv cardiac life support measures were initiated for resuscitation. In spite of prolonged advanced &aggressive measures, the patient continued to be non-responsive & asystolic. A panel of medical experts extended all efforts to save him. He was declared dead at 2.30 pm," the Hospital added.