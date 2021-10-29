Last Updated:

Puneeth Rajkumar Death Live Updates: Kannada Actor Passes Away, PM Modi Condoles Demise

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar has passed away due to cardiac arrest at 46, in Bengaluru. On Friday, the 'Power star,' was reportedly taken to the hospital after complaining of chest problems.

Ananya Varma
20:52 IST, October 29th 2021
Principal Secy to Karnataka CM shares details of Puneeth Rajkumar's last rites

 

20:01 IST, October 29th 2021
Ban on sale of liquor in Bengaluru for 2 nights after Puneeth Rajkumar's death

 

19:25 IST, October 29th 2021
Amit Shah condoles Puneeth Rajkumar's demise

"The death of talented actor Puneet Rajkumar is sad. Puneeth Rajkumar, who has won millions of hearts with his versatile acting, has brought many fond memories to Kannada cinema. My condolences to his family and immense fan base," read Amit Shah's tweet roughly translated from Kannada.

 

18:48 IST, October 29th 2021
Puneeth Rajkumar Donates His Eyes

Following the footsteps of his father, Dr Rajkumar, late actor Puneeth Rajkumar had also donated his eyes. Rajkumar's eyes have been collected and will be preserved in the eye bank. His eyes will soon be transplanted to the needy according to the list. The initiative was originally started by Puneeth's father, Dr Rajkumar who was a cultural icon of the Kannada film industry

18:15 IST, October 29th 2021
‘James’ And Other Unfinished Projects Of The Power Star

Puneeth Rajkumar was an integral part of the film industry and was seen in films including Yuvarathnaa, Raajakumara,
Natasaarvabhowma and many more. The much-loved actor had a few unfinished films that were in progress when he breathed his last on Friday. The actor was in the process of shooting for James, helmed by Chethan Kumar. The actor has wrapped up a major part of the film, which was touted as an action film. Puneeth Rajkumar was also meant to star in Dvitva, which was meant to go on floors in November. 

Read more HERE.

17:49 IST, October 29th 2021
Rahul Gandhi Condoles Sandalwood Star's Demise

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condoled the untimely demise of Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar on Friday and extended his support to the friends, family and fans of the actor fondly known as ‘Appu’. The 46-year-old Yuvarathanaa actor died due to cardiac arrest while working out in a gym.

 

17:34 IST, October 29th 2021
Puneeth Rajkumar's last rites to be done with state honours

 

pointer
Here Are Some Of Puneeth Rajkumar's Highest-grossing Films

Rajkumar was one of the highest-paid actors in the Kannada film industry and began his career as a child artist. He is the son of Kannada idol, Dr Rajkumar and he later made his lead debut in 2002 through the movie Appu. Since then he was fondly called Appu in the film industry. As an ode to the late Puneeth Rajkumar, here are some of his movies that were blockbuster hits.

  1. Jackie
  2. Raajakumara
  3. Natasaarvabhowma
  4. Milana
  5. Appu
17:07 IST, October 29th 2021
Karnataka leaders condole Puneeth Rajkumar's death

 

17:01 IST, October 29th 2021
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan pays condolences to Puneeth Rajkumar's family

 

16:55 IST, October 29th 2021
Suriya Starrer ‘Jai Bhim’ Album Jukebox Release Postponed

Sean Roldan, the composer of the music tracks in Suriya's upcoming legal drama, Jai Bhim took to Twitter to mention that the release of the film's album jukebox will be postponed due to the actor's death. The album of Jai Bhim was initially meant to release on Friday, October 29.

Read full story HERE

16:47 IST, October 29th 2021
Puneeth Rajkumar's last rites to be performed tomorrow

Puneeth Rajkumar final rites will be performed on Sunday morning right next to his father Rajkumar's grave. Puneeth Rajkumar's daughter is flying to Bangalore from the US, as per sources. The actor's last rites will be performed in Kanteerva studio and he will be laid to rest right next to his father.

16:47 IST, October 29th 2021
Fans gather in large numbers outside Puneeth Rajkumar's residence

 

16:39 IST, October 29th 2021
PM Modi condoles Puneeth Rajkumar's demise

 

16:35 IST, October 29th 2021
Puneeth Rajkumar death: Hospital issues detailed statement

"Puneeth Rajkumar was brought to Vikram Hospital today with a diagnosis of heart attack with ECG done by a family doctor. At the time of arrival to the emergency, the patient was non-responsive and was in cardiac asystole," the Hospital said in a statement. 

"Immediate adv cardiac life support measures were initiated for resuscitation. In spite of prolonged advanced &aggressive measures, the patient continued to be non-responsive & asystolic. A panel of medical experts extended all efforts to save him. He was declared dead at 2.30 pm," the Hospital added.

16:29 IST, October 29th 2021
Puneeth Rajkumar's Career Milestones In Over 4 Decades

In a career that was spanned over four decades, Puneeth Rajkumar, also known as Appu, has been a lead actor in over 29 films. Puneeth's first onscreen appearance was when he was six months old in a thriller drama, Premada Kanike. Since then, as a child artist, he has appeared in numerous films like Thayige Thakka Maga, Vasantha Geetha, among others. He received his first Karnataka State Film Award for Best Child Actor in 1982 for Chalisuva Modagalu. Again in 1983, he won the state film award for Best Child Actor for the movie Eradu Nakshatragalu. In 2007 and 2010, he won the state film award for Best Actor for movies Milana and Jackie respectively.

Read more HERE

16:21 IST, October 29th 2021
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin pays tribute to Puneeth Rajkumar, calls loss 'personal'

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin pays tribute to Puneeth Rajkumar, says, "He remained a humble human-being despite his stardom. Puneeth's kind act of visiting our Gopalapuram residence to offer his family's condolences for Thalaivar Kalaignar's death still lingers in my heart." He adds, "Kannada cine industry has lost one of its greatest contemporary icons. I offer my heartfelt condolences to Puneeth's family and the people of Karnataka who are mourning this irreparable loss."

 

16:16 IST, October 29th 2021
Puneeth Rajkumar's last tweet: Here's what the late actor said

 

16:06 IST, October 29th 2021
RCB pays condolences to Puneeth Rajkumar's family, friends & fans

 

16:01 IST, October 29th 2021
Actor Mahesh Babu 'deeply saddened' by the death of Puneeth Rajkumar

 

15:50 IST, October 29th 2021
Body of Kannada Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar shifted to his residence

 

15:48 IST, October 29th 2021
Cricketers pay their condolences over Puneeth Rajkumar's death

 

15:43 IST, October 29th 2021
Film Maker Indrajit Lankesh pained over demise of Puneeth Rajkumar

 

15:41 IST, October 29th 2021
Karnataka Min Dr CN Ashwathnarayan condoles demise of actor

Karnataka Min Dr CN Ashwathnarayan confirms & condoles the demise of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar. "He had accomplished immensely from early age. It is difficult to believe that he, who has always been backbone of constructive programs, is no more." read his statement. 

15:36 IST, October 29th 2021
More tributes for Puneeth Rajkumar pour in

 

15:33 IST, October 29th 2021
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman condoles death of Puneeth Rajkumar

 

15:26 IST, October 29th 2021
Actor Chiranjeevi calls Puneeth Rajkumar's death 'heartbreaking'

 

15:19 IST, October 29th 2021
Actor Sonu Sood shares tribute for Puneeth Rajkumar

 

15:17 IST, October 29th 2021
Veteran Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah posts tribute

 

15:14 IST, October 29th 2021
Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar passes away due to cardiac arrest

Reports have confirmed that Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar has passed away due to cardiac arrest at 46, in Bengaluru. The actor, who was last seen in Yuvarathnaa, had recently wrapped shooting for Chethan Kumar's James, along with actor Priya Anand. He was to begin the shooting for Pawan Kumar directorial Dvitva from November 1. In his career spanning two decades as a leading actor, he was fondly called Appu and Powerstar by fans. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

 

 

