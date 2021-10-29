Quick links:
Image: Puneeth Rajkumar/Instagram
The last rites of actor #PuneethRajkumar to be performed with State honours at Kanteerava Studios in Bengaluru: Manjunatha Prasad, Principal Secretary to Karnataka Chief Minister— ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2021
Mortal remains of #PuneethRajkumar will be kept at Kanteerva Stadium for public viewing. There is a ban on sale of liquor in Bengaluru for two night as a precautionary measure. Intensive patrolling is being conducted to ensure no untoward incident occurs: DCP Central #Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/J2aQ8UAmNY— ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2021
"The death of talented actor Puneet Rajkumar is sad. Puneeth Rajkumar, who has won millions of hearts with his versatile acting, has brought many fond memories to Kannada cinema. My condolences to his family and immense fan base," read Amit Shah's tweet roughly translated from Kannada.
ಪ್ರತಿಭಾನ್ವಿತ ನಟ ಪುನೀತ್ ರಾಜ್ಕುಮಾರ್ ಅವರ ಅಕಾಲಿಕ ನಿಧನದಿಂದ ದುಃಖವಾಗಿದೆ. ತಮ್ಮ ಬಹುಮುಖ ನಟನೆಯಿಂದ ಲಕ್ಷಾಂತರ ಹೃದಯಗಳನ್ನು ಗೆದ್ದ ಪುನೀತ್ ರಾಜ್ಕುಮಾರ್ ಅವರು ಕನ್ನಡ ಚಿತ್ರರಂಗಕ್ಕೆ ಹಲವು ಅಮೋಘ ನೆನಪುಗಳನ್ನು ನೀಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಅವರ ಕುಟುಂಬ ಮತ್ತು ಅಪಾರ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿ ಬಳಗಕ್ಕೆ ನನ್ನ ಸಂತಾಪಗಳು. pic.twitter.com/QgPOJ2CZLr— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 29, 2021
Following the footsteps of his father, Dr Rajkumar, late actor Puneeth Rajkumar had also donated his eyes. Rajkumar's eyes have been collected and will be preserved in the eye bank. His eyes will soon be transplanted to the needy according to the list. The initiative was originally started by Puneeth's father, Dr Rajkumar who was a cultural icon of the Kannada film industry
Puneeth Rajkumar was an integral part of the film industry and was seen in films including Yuvarathnaa, Raajakumara,
Natasaarvabhowma and many more. The much-loved actor had a few unfinished films that were in progress when he breathed his last on Friday. The actor was in the process of shooting for James, helmed by Chethan Kumar. The actor has wrapped up a major part of the film, which was touted as an action film. Puneeth Rajkumar was also meant to star in Dvitva, which was meant to go on floors in November.
Read more HERE.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condoled the untimely demise of Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar on Friday and extended his support to the friends, family and fans of the actor fondly known as ‘Appu’. The 46-year-old Yuvarathanaa actor died due to cardiac arrest while working out in a gym.
My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and fans of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 29, 2021
Gone too soon.
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai says that the last rites of actor Puneeth Rajkumar will be done with state honours. pic.twitter.com/Cy7D8kCDC1— ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2021
Rajkumar was one of the highest-paid actors in the Kannada film industry and began his career as a child artist. He is the son of Kannada idol, Dr Rajkumar and he later made his lead debut in 2002 through the movie Appu. Since then he was fondly called Appu in the film industry. As an ode to the late Puneeth Rajkumar, here are some of his movies that were blockbuster hits.
ನಾಡಿನ ಜನಪ್ರಿಯ ಕಲಾವಿದ,ಡಾ.ರಾಜ್ ವಂಶದ ಕುಡಿ ಪುನೀತ್ ರಾಜಕುಮಾರ್ ಹಠಾತ್ ನಿಧನರಾದ ವಿಷಯ ದಿಗ್ಭ್ರಮೆ ಮೂಡಿಸಿದೆ. ಕಿರುವಯಸ್ಸಿನಲ್ಲೇ ಅವರು ನಮ್ಮನ್ನು ಅಗಲಿದ್ದು ತೀವ್ರ ಆಘಾತ ತಂದಿದೆ. ಅವರ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಸದ್ಗತಿ ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥಿಸುತ್ತಾ ಅವರ ಕುಟುಂಬ, ಅಪಾರ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಆಘಾತವನ್ನು ಭರಿಸುವ ಶಕ್ತಿ ದೇವರು ನೀಡಲಿ ಎಂದು ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ.(1/2) pic.twitter.com/yNcqGMzXzs— B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) October 29, 2021
Shocked and deeply saddened as Karnataka's most loved superstar #PuneetRajkumar is no longer with us.— Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) October 29, 2021
A huge personal loss and one that's difficult to come to terms with.
Praying the almighty gives the Rajkumar family and fans the strength to bear this loss.#OmShanti pic.twitter.com/QpF63vKvIO
Deeply saddened by the passing of @PuneethRajkumar, one of the leading actors in Kannada cinema. Heartfelt condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/FI8YTNyXaU— Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) October 29, 2021
Sean Roldan, the composer of the music tracks in Suriya's upcoming legal drama, Jai Bhim took to Twitter to mention that the release of the film's album jukebox will be postponed due to the actor's death. The album of Jai Bhim was initially meant to release on Friday, October 29.
Read full story HERE
Puneeth Rajkumar final rites will be performed on Sunday morning right next to his father Rajkumar's grave. Puneeth Rajkumar's daughter is flying to Bangalore from the US, as per sources. The actor's last rites will be performed in Kanteerva studio and he will be laid to rest right next to his father.
#LIVE | Amid rainy weather in Bengaluru, fans in large numbers wait outside Puneeth Rajkumar's residence to get the last glimpse of their beloved actor— Republic (@republic) October 29, 2021
Tap to watch: https://t.co/oefJxIhn1D pic.twitter.com/VlIYkPbpYf
A cruel twist of fate has snatched away from us a prolific and talented actor, Puneeth Rajkumar. This was no age to go. The coming generations will remember him fondly for his works and wonderful personality. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/ofcNpnMmW3— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 29, 2021
"Puneeth Rajkumar was brought to Vikram Hospital today with a diagnosis of heart attack with ECG done by a family doctor. At the time of arrival to the emergency, the patient was non-responsive and was in cardiac asystole," the Hospital said in a statement.
"Immediate adv cardiac life support measures were initiated for resuscitation. In spite of prolonged advanced &aggressive measures, the patient continued to be non-responsive & asystolic. A panel of medical experts extended all efforts to save him. He was declared dead at 2.30 pm," the Hospital added.
In a career that was spanned over four decades, Puneeth Rajkumar, also known as Appu, has been a lead actor in over 29 films. Puneeth's first onscreen appearance was when he was six months old in a thriller drama, Premada Kanike. Since then, as a child artist, he has appeared in numerous films like Thayige Thakka Maga, Vasantha Geetha, among others. He received his first Karnataka State Film Award for Best Child Actor in 1982 for Chalisuva Modagalu. Again in 1983, he won the state film award for Best Child Actor for the movie Eradu Nakshatragalu. In 2007 and 2010, he won the state film award for Best Actor for movies Milana and Jackie respectively.
Read more HERE
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin pays tribute to Puneeth Rajkumar, says, "He remained a humble human-being despite his stardom. Puneeth's kind act of visiting our Gopalapuram residence to offer his family's condolences for Thalaivar Kalaignar's death still lingers in my heart." He adds, "Kannada cine industry has lost one of its greatest contemporary icons. I offer my heartfelt condolences to Puneeth's family and the people of Karnataka who are mourning this irreparable loss."
Deeply shocked and appalled to hear about the sudden demise of Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar who is also the son of late legendary Kannada star Rajkumar avargal. Both our families share a cordial bond for many decades. Thus, it's a personal loss to me. pic.twitter.com/AFXqF34L6z— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) October 29, 2021
Best wishes for the entire team of #Bhajarangi2. @NimmaShivanna @NimmaAHarsha @JayannaFilms— Puneeth Rajkumar (@PuneethRajkumar) October 29, 2021
Gone too soon! 💔 Shocked and deeply saddened by the passing away of one of the most loved actors in the cinema industry, Puneeth Rajkumar.— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 29, 2021
Condolences to Puneeth’s family, friends and countless fans.
ನಿಮ್ಮ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಶಾಂತಿ ಸಿಗಲಿ, ಅಪ್ಪು! 🙏💔 #RIPPuneethRajkumar pic.twitter.com/YPYQjTXAZP
Shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic news of Puneeth Rajkumar's demise. One of the most humble people I've met and interacted with. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones 🙏— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 29, 2021
#BREAKING | Body of Kannada Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar shifted to his residence in Sadashivnagar in Ambulance.— Republic (@republic) October 29, 2021
Tap for more updates here https://t.co/oefJxIhn1D pic.twitter.com/DGRoldVRid
Shocked to hear #PuneethRajkumar is no more.. life is so unpredictable . Condolences to family and friends .. waheguru 🙏 pic.twitter.com/V5ER14nK88— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 29, 2021
Saddened to hear about the passing away of #PuneethRajkumar . Warm , and humble, his passing away is a great blow to Indian cinema. May his soul attain sadgati. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/YywkotiWqC— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 29, 2021
Extremely sad to know of the passing away of our dear #PuneethRajkumar . My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. I request his fans to maintain calm and pray for his Sadgati in this excruciating time for the family. Om Shanti 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/T3WsUnBS7n— Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) October 29, 2021
Shocked and deeply saddened on the passing of #PuneethRajkumar the film industry has lost a gem. One of the finest human being I’ve met. So vibrant and humble.Gone too soon. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable fans. 🙏🏽— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) October 29, 2021
#LIVE | Film Maker Indrajit Lankesh expresses shock on the sudden demise of Kannada Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar— Republic (@republic) October 29, 2021
Tune in to watch here https://t.co/oefJxIhn1D pic.twitter.com/1nnj1vlSep
Karnataka Min Dr CN Ashwathnarayan confirms & condoles the demise of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar. "He had accomplished immensely from early age. It is difficult to believe that he, who has always been backbone of constructive programs, is no more." read his statement.
OMG!!!!!!!! Nooooooo. This can’t be true! How can this be? My deepest condolences to the family. May your soul rest in eternal peace. Gone too soon 💔 #PuneethRajkumar— Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) October 29, 2021
Shocking and Heart breaking to know that Puneeth is no more. It is a huge loss for the film fraternity. My deepest condolences to Puneeth's family and loved ones.— Mammootty (@mammukka) October 29, 2021
RIP #PuneethRajkumar pic.twitter.com/Rx8smL9NtW
Shocked, saddened and in loss of words. 💔#PuneethRajkumar pic.twitter.com/I6thuUN8K1— Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) October 29, 2021
💔💔💔 One of the kindest and warmest Actors/gentlemen. Praying to the almighty to give Puneeth Sirs family, friends and his ocean of fans the strength to cope with this irreplaceable loss. #RIP #PuneethRajKumar #Gentleman #actor #loss #cannotunderstand #soyoung pic.twitter.com/U8RyOJdFMu— dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) October 29, 2021
Condolences on the passing away of #PuneethRajkumar. A bright star. He had a long promising career ahead.— Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) October 29, 2021
My condolences to his family, his innumerable fans and followers. pic.twitter.com/8Gv4G4vrnz
Shocking ,devastating & heartbreaking! #PuneethRajkumar gone too soon. 💔— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 29, 2021
Rest in Peace! My deepest sympathies and tearful condolences to the family. A huge loss to the Kannada / Indian film fraternity as a whole.Strength to all to cope with this tragic loss!
Heartbroken 💔— sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 29, 2021
Will always miss you my brother. #PuneethRajkumar
Deeply shocked by the demise of talented actor #PowerStar #PuneethRajkumar.— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) October 29, 2021
He had won the hearts of Kannadigas through his great acting skills & his simplicity. His passing away is a great loss for Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/cpKiQ74IIf
Reports have confirmed that Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar has passed away due to cardiac arrest at 46, in Bengaluru. The actor, who was last seen in Yuvarathnaa, had recently wrapped shooting for Chethan Kumar's James, along with actor Priya Anand. He was to begin the shooting for Pawan Kumar directorial Dvitva from November 1. In his career spanning two decades as a leading actor, he was fondly called Appu and Powerstar by fans. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.
#BREAKING | Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar passes away due to cardiac arrest at 46, in Bengaluru.— Republic (@republic) October 29, 2021
Updates here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/zOUlX9t7Zj