Puneeth Rajkumar’s Jaw-dropping Backflip Will Inspire You To Be A Fitness Enthusiast

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar has gained a huge fan following over the years, all thanks to his on-screen persona that has struck a chord with many fans. The actor is also known to be a fitness enthusiast. Recently, Puneet Rajkumar shared yet another jaw-dropping video of himself showing off his fitness.

Puneeth Rajkumar does a backflip

Puneeth Rajkumar has been spending most of his lockdown focusing on his fitness and also sharing updates about the same on his social media. The actor recently took to social media to share yet another video of himself doing a killer backflip. Talking about how much he loves exercising and working out, Puneeth Rajkumar added, “A day without workout is a day wasted”.

The video starts with the actor doing a backflip with so much ease as it is shown in a slow-motion. However, it does not stop there. Puneeth Rajkumar then takes a quick jump before doing a backflip and coming back to his original position. While one might think that the backflip is too intense Puneeth Rajkumar quickly hits the ground for a set of push-ups.

Take a look at Puneeth Rajkumar’s post here:

Fans could not stop talking about how they were in awe of the actor when he shared the video. Several fans dropped fire emojis while another fan wrote, “Awesome”. Many fans also called him the “boss” as he aced the fitness game with so much ease and grace.

(Image Source: Puneeth Rajkumar Instagram)

On the work front, Puneeth Rajkumar was last seen in the Pavan Wadeyar-directed Natasaarvabhowma in 2019. The film also starred Anupama, P Ravi Shankar, and Rachita Ram in pivotal roles and was an enormous hit at the box-office. Puneeth Rajkumar will be next seen in Santhosh Ananddram’s action flick, Yuvarathnaa. The film is currently in its shooting stage and also stars Sayyeshaa, Sonu Gowda, Dhananjay, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. Yuvarathnaa was scheduled for an April 2020 release but had to be pushed ahead due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to this, Rajkumar will also be a part of the Chethan Kumar-directed James.

