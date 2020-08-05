Rachita Ram Roped In For The Kannada Remake Of Nayanthara's 'Kolamaavu Kokila'?

With the Government easing the lockdown restrictions, films and TV productions are also gradually resuming their shooting schedules. Among many others, Kannada actor Rachita Ram was recently in Hyderabad to complete a shoot for her film. The latest reports revealed that the actor has been roped in for the official Kannada remake of Nayanthara's Tamil film Kolamavu Kokila.

Rachita Ram in the Kannada remake of Nayanthara's Kolamaavu Kokila

Actor Rachita Ram will be joining hands with Mayuraa Raghavendra to star in his upcoming film. The movie is set to be the official Kannada remake of a Tamil film titled Kolamaavu Kokila. The Tamil version starred Nayanthara and was directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

Ram, who has previously worked with Mayuraa on his short film Rishabhapriya, was reportedly very impressed by the film and wanted to immediately become a part of the project. After this, the actor had multiple interactions with Raghavendra and the plan was finally put into action after a series of meetings. The Kannada remake of Kolamaavu Kokila is set to go on floors this year.

The actor was earlier in Hyderabad to complete the shooting of her bilingual film Kalyaan Dhev which will be made in Kannada as well as Telugu. A special poster of the actor starring alongside Prajwal Devaraj was also released by the makers of Veeram. Apart from that, Rachita Ram also announced that she will be teaming up with the Pushpaka Vimana crew to star alongside Dhananjaya.

Rachita Ram will also be a part of a strong female-centric film Lilly. Along with that, the actor will feature in another female-centric film and will once again team up with Mayuraa Raghavendra. Rachita was also supposed to work with the director for his first feature film but could not so due to reasons undisclosed.

About 'Kolamaavu Kokila'

Kolamaavu Kokila hit the screens in December 2018 and was directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Along with Nayanthara, the Tamil film also starred Yogi Babu and Saranya Ponvannan. The plot of the film revolved around a girl named Kokila who is dealing with financial issues and gets involved in a drug racket to make some fast cash. Things get worse when her family gets dragged into the internal drug war that puts their lives in danger.

