Malavika Mohanan Reveals Whether 'Master' Co-star Vijay Wished Her On Her B'day; See Tweet

Tamil actor Malavika Mohanan recently celebrated her birthday and received lots of love from fans and co-stars on social media. After her birthday celebrations, Malavika also conducted a Q&A session with fans. Mohanan also answered a fan question who wanted to know if Thalapathy Vijay wished her on her birthday.

Malavika Mohanan reveals if Vijay wished her on her birthday

Malavika Mohanan is gearing up for her first full-fledged role in the film Master. She will be sharing screen space with South superstar Thalapathy Vijay. Even though the Master’s release has been postponed, Malavika Mohanan and her fans are not letting the curiosity around the film die down. Recently, the Petti actor celebrated her 27th birthday.

To celebrate her birthday with fans, Malavika Mohanan chose to conduct a Twitter Q&A session. During this session, Malavika answered many questions. But, one of Mohanan’s response received a lot of attention.

During this Q&A session, one fan asked Malavika Mohanan if her Master co-star Thalapathy Vijay had wished her on her birthday. Malavika replied to this question by writing, “Yesssss! He’s always the sweetest!”. Take a look at this Twitter interaction here.

Apart from this question, Malavika also answered a second question about Thalapathy Vijay. This time another a fan asked her about the qualities she admires about her Master co-star. Malavika Mohanan answered this question by writing, “So so down-to-earth and approachable! @actorvijay Sir”. Take a look at Malavika Mohanan’s second response here.

As mentioned earlier, Malavika Mohanan will be soon seen sharing screen space with actor Thalapathy Vijay in the movie Master. It was set to release on April 9, 2020. But due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the movie’s theatrical release was delayed. Even though the film’s release has postponed, the Master team is promoting their film on social media.

When the lockdown began, Malavika Mohanan, Thalapathy Vijay, composer Anirudh Ravichander, and co-producer Jagdish had a video call. During this video chat, the 'Master' cast and crew seemed to have a lot of fun and their excellent chemistry was visible. A screenshot from this video call also went viral in no time. All of these activities in the past few months have increased the curiosity around Master and fans cannot wait for the film to release.

