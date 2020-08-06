Parvathy Gets Her Nose Pierced, Says, 'just Like My Mother'; Watch

Parvathy, last seen in Aashiq Abu's Virus, recently got her nose pierced. Sharing the video online, Parvathy exclaimed that she was inspired by her mother to get her nose pierced. The actor, who looked terrified while getting her nose pierced, revealed to a social media user that the piercing pained first but it subsided in a few minutes. She said, "Yes it was but it immediately subsides. It's pretty much like a cystic pimple breaking veeeerry slowly but once it breaks the pain goes down and it heals. I’d give it another two days to fully go away." (sic)

Check out Parvathy's post:

Safety comes first- Parvathy

Meanwhile, Parvathy also propagated that everyone must ensure safety before getting their nose pierced. She said, " I made sure it was hygienic sanitised space but that can’t be guaranteed everywhere. I’d strongly advise anyone from taking a risk without being 100 percent sure about the hygiene of the place you’d get it from." (sic) Parvathy also asked her fans to be safe and sound during the pandemic.

What's next for Parvathy?

Parvathy, who was last seen playing the role of a doctor in Aashiq Abu's medical thriller Virus, is gearing up for the release of Sidhartha Siva's Varthamanam. The movie, starring Parvathy in the lead, also features actors like Roshan Mathew, Siddique, among others, in prominent roles. The first look poster of the Parvathy starrer was released by Mammootty a few months ago, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

Unveiling the first look poster of #Varthamanam Directed by Sidhartha Siva , Starring Parvathy Thiruvothu ! Best wishes to the entire team Posted by Mammootty on Thursday, 5 March 2020

The Sidhartha Siva-directorial is reportedly the story of a girl and her journey towards unravelling hidden facets of her personality. The Parvathy starrer is reportedly shot in various parts of Mussorie and has a bunch of North Indian actors as suppporting cast. Varathaman is bankrolled by Benzy Nazar and Aryadan Shoukath under their production banners.

Besides the upcoming film, Parvathy will also reportedly make her directorial debut soon. The actor, who has been waiting to start work on her directorial, is currently giving final touches to her script. After this, she is set to begin the pre-production work of her directorial debut.

