Punjabi Singham's Cast: A List Of The Key Actors And The Characters They Play In The Film

Punjabi Singham's cast list features the likes of Parmish Verma, Sonam Bajwa and Kartar Cheema, amongst others. The cast of Punjabi Singham collectively tell the story of an officer's crusade of ending the drug culture that youth of the state is presumably immersed in. The feature film, which has been directed by Navaniat Singh of Mel Karade Rabba fame, has a rating of 5.5 on IMDb. The following article enlists the name of all the actors who do the heavy lifting in the film and the name of their respective Punjabi Singham's characters.

Cast of Punjabi Singham:

1) Parmish Varma as DSP Dilsher Sikhon

Parmish Varma fills the spot of the upstanding, law-abiding officer with a temperament issue in the film. It is upon Varma's character to get to the bottom of the drug nexus in his jurisdiction and save the youth of the state from the repercussions that arise from their consumption. Apart from being a part of Punjabi Singham's cast list, he is also known for his characters in films such as Jinde Meriye, Rocky Mental, and Dil Diyan Gallan, amongst others.

2) Sonam Bajwa as Nikki

Sonam Bajwa, who is a very well-known face in the Punjabi film circuit, plays the part of the central protagonist's love interest, Nikki, in the film. Not only is she responsible for taking the romantic track of the film forward, but every now and then, she can be seen motivating Parmish's DSP Dilsher in various ways. She is also known for her work in films like Ardab Mutiyaran, Nikka Zaildar & Guddiyan Patole, amongst others.

3) Kartar Cheema as Bhuller

Kartak Cheema, who is one of the main members of the cast of Punjabi Singham, can be seen filling up the spot of the antagonist. The feature presentation sees Cheema's Bhuller creating obstacles for Punjabi Singham's characters and having a final showdown with the film's protagonist. Kartar Cheema is also known for the characters that he has played in films like Sikander, Darra & Mitti.

4) Priyanka Arya as Pinky

Munna Michael star Priyanka Arya can be seen as an important supporting character in the film. Her character, in her own way, proves to be a source of entertainment and inspiration for the audience. Priyanka Arya is also known for her work in films such as Call For Fun and web shows such as Little Things and Medically Yourrs.

