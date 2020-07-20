Punjabi TV Show 'Khasma Nu Khani' Starts Shooting; Cast Members Talks About The Shoot

The whole world is moving towards the new normal amid the pandemic as several films and shows are going to resume their shoots. In the past few months, several production houses had stopped shooting over safety concerns. Some time ago, it was reported that several production houses have swapped actors under 10 and over 65 years of age.

It was reported by a daily that a Punjabi TV show resumed its shooting in Mohali near Chandigarh and they had to replace their child actor who was seven years old and a lady who was above the age of 65. The director of the show Khasma Nu Khani, Rajeev Sham Laal Soni, talked about it to a daily and expressed on how they are going about the change. Read here to know more.

While talking to a daily, the Punjabi TV show director expressed that the child actor who was 7 was replaced by an actor who is 11 and added that the 65 year-old-lady actor was from Mumbai and she did not travel back to the shooting location. He then added that the makers looking for a replacement for the actor. It was also reported that rest of the star cast of the show is in Punjab and were there through the lockdown.

After this, the daily also spoke to the lead of the Punjabi TV show. While talking to the daily, Navdeesh, who plays Arman Arora, expressed that he was living in Mumbai for quite some time but he then shifted back to Punjab in 2019 when the shoot of the new show started. He then added that he was delighted the joining the show but sad to leave his friend behind. Navdeesh then spoke about how the things are on the set.

He expressed that all the people on the set including the workers underwent a medical check-up and everyone was found to be healthy. He also talked about coming close to his co-stars for doing intimate scenes was a bit tough. But after they saw the precautions taken by the makers, they were at more ease mentally.

The lead actress from the show Harsimran also spoke to the daily and added that she was in Mumbai but after she got the shows she moved to Mohali. She then said that she was happy to move to Punjab at the right time. She also mentioned that COVID-19 has panned Mumbai and she is just happy that she is not there right now and revealed that it is all because of the show.

It was also reported that precautions are taken at the sets. Another actor told daily that he lives with his family in Mohali and he takes all necessary steps to stop the transmission of the virus. He added that as soon as he gets home, he takes a bath and sanitises all accessories he was carrying. He also added that he takes off all his makeup too.

