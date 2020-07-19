Highest Grossing Gujarati Movies Of 2019 That You Should Watch

Several places are still under lockdown and people are at home and are doing the most they can by spending their time on social media or binge-watching several different movies and shows. In this time of lockdown, people want to enjoy good quality content. If you like to watch good films, then these Gujarati films are the ones you should be watching this Sunday. The below-given list is of the highest-grossing Gujarati movies of 2019-2020. Take a look at the list here.

Read Also | Ranveer Singh Surpasses Selena Gomez On Giphy To Have More Than 1 Billion Views

Highest-grossing Gujarati movies of 2019-2020

Chaal Jeevi Laiye!

Chaal Jeevi Laiye is a 2019 Gujarati movie helmed by Vipul Mehta. This film is produced under the banner of Coconut Motion Pictures and is the highest-grossing Gujarat movie of 2019. This film stars Siddharth Randeria, Yash Soni and Aarohi Patel in leading roles. The music for this film was composed by Sachin–Jigar. This film's story revolves around a man who wants to become successful in life and for that he puts his life on the back burner. But he faces failure and then his father takes him on an unplanned journey of a lifetime where the boy learns to appreciate the small things in life. Both the father and son duo meet a backpacker named Ketki Mehta and their life turns into a nightmare. This nightmare gives the father-son duo experience of a lifetime and opens new doorways to the meaning of life.

Read Also | ​​​​​ 'Dil Bechara' Is Not Sanjana Sanghi's Debut Film But This 2011 Film Is, Read More

Hellaro

Hellaro is a 2019 film that is directed by Abhishek Shah. This film is one of the most loved films of 2019 and was the second-highest-grossing Gujarati movie in 2019. The story of this film revolves around a group of suppressed women belonging to a village in Gujarat. The women are not allowed to perform Garba but then they meet a man in the desert who changes their lives forever. This film was appreciated by critics for the empowering story. This film stars Jayesh More, Shailesh Prajapati, Kaushambi Bhatt, Aarjav Trivedi, Esha Kansara, Maulik Nayak and Prateek Gupta in lead roles.

Read Also | Sai Pallavi To Turn Choreographer For Her Film 'Love Story'? Details Here

Chasni - Mithash Zindagi Ni

Chasni - Mithash Zindagi Ni is a 2019 drama film which stars Manoj Joshi, Sejal Shah and Divyang Thakkar in leading roles. The story of this film is about a man who is married for 25 years. He has a picture-perfect life and has never experienced true love. And on the other hand, a 25-year-old Rahul has just lost the love of his life. Now both of them go on a journey to find true love and then learn the true meaning of love. This film is directed by Manthan Purohit and Abhinn Sharma and was the third-highest-grossing Gujarati movie of 2019. Take a look at the trailer here.

Read Also | Hrithik Roshan Looks Similar To Rakesh Roshan As His Mother Pinkie Posts Father-son's Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.