Vijay Deverakonda Reminisces The Time When He Watched Puri Jagannadh's 'Badri'; Read

Popular director Puri Jagannadh has successfully completed 20 years in the film industry today i.e. on April 20. Friends from the film industry and fans have flooded social media with congratulatory messages for Puri Jagannadh. The filmmaker made his directorial debut with Badri which starred Renu Desai, Ameesha Patel and Pawan Kalyan in prominent roles.

Today Badri is celebrating its 20th anniversary along with the director who is basking in the glory of his successful journey in the industry. Vijay Deverakonda who will feature in Puri Jagannadh’s next directorial venture took to Instagram to congratulate him.

Vijay Deverakonda posted a picture with Puri Jagannadh on his story and was seen wishing good health to the director. He also asked the star director to keep ruling the industry. Vijay Deverakonda was also seen reminiscing about his 6th-grade memory of watching Puri Jaggandh’s Badri in the theatre.

Have a look at the picture shared by Vijay Deverakonda here:

South star Ram Pothineni also congratulated Puri Jagganadh. He wrote how cinema is the art that the director craves. Have a look at his tweet here:

Cinema is an art...the art you crave..you love..you breathe.



May you breathe cinema until your last breath! - it’s not our blessing..it’s our wish. Love you sir!



Love #RAPO pic.twitter.com/070uabDGac — RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) April 19, 2020

ALSO READ| Fighter: Allu Arjun And Not Vijay Deverakonda Was The First Choice For The Film

Here's how Puri Jagannadh reacted:

My ismart I do and I will breath cinema till my death maaki kiri kiri 😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽 https://t.co/ptkHvHeIMx — PURIJAGAN (@purijagan) April 19, 2020

ALSO READ| Vijay Deverakonda Interacts With Hyderabad Police, Pens Down A Heartfelt Note For Them

ALSO READ| Mahima Makwana Reveals Vijay Deverakonda Recognised Her From The Show 'Balika Vadhu'

ALSO READ| Vijay Deverakonda Starrer 'World Famous Lover' Now On Netflix, Fans Rejoice Amid Lockdown

What is next in store for Puri Jagganadh?

On the professional front, Puri Jagannadh is directing Fighter which is a Pan-India release. The movie is bankrolled by Charmme Kaur and Puri Jagannadh himself, while Karan Johar will be presenting its Hindi version. Fighter stars Vijay Deverakonda and Bollywood diva Ananya Panday in pivotal roles.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.