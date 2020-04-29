Mahesh Babu's 'Pokiri' Completes 14 Years; Director Puri Jagannadh Expresses Gratitude

On Tuesday, Puri Jagannadh took to his Twitter to express gratitude for the audience, who have been continuously 'showering love towards Pokiri'. The Telugu movie with Mahesh Babu in the lead, interestingly, completed 14 years on April 28. In the social media post, Puri also thanked all his admirers for making the movie a cult classic. Interestingly, Pokiri is also reported to be Mahesh Babu's first hit movie down South. The movie released in 2016 reportedly minted 70 crores at the box office, and also reportedly was the only film at the time to be screened for all four shows for 1000 days in a single theatre.

Check out Puri Jagannadh's post:

Thanks to each n everyone for continuously showering your love towards Pokiri . Can’t believe it’s been 14 years already ...

— PURIJAGAN (@purijagan) April 28, 2020

Besides, the director, Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar, also took to social media to celebrate 14 years of Pokiri. She put up the poster of the movie and penned a short note on how Pokiri changed their life for good. She said, "Pokiri completes 14 years ... so many memories attached to this phenomena .. our second release after marriage .. carrying baby weight of little gautam ❤️❤️.. and then pokiri happened .. this film was a rage .. & changed our lives forever !! This movie got etched in Telugu cinema as a pathbreaking classic of all times !! The combination of Mb as Pandu and director puri jagan was magical .. It’s a memory that will always stay with me." (sic)

Pokiri, starring Mahesh Babu and Ileana D'Cruz in the lead, narrates the tale of a police officer, who goes undercover to unwrap a druglord's intentions. The Puri Jagannadh directorial became a sensation soon after its release. Reason of which, Pokiri was remade in Hindi as Wanted with Salman Khan in the lead.

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu is in talks with Geetha Govindam director Parasuram for an upcoming movie. The movie is reported to be a family entertainer with an impactful social message. Although the makers have not divulged any casting details, however, there are reports that the movie is currently in the scripting stage. Reports suggest that the movie will be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and MB Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

On the other hand, Pokiri director Puri Jagannadh is working on his next movie Fighter. The upcomer stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in the lead, and is touted to be a multi-lingual. The film is produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur under their banner Puri Connects and co-produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

