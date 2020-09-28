Puri Jagannadh's Net Worth Ready To Soar With Pan-India Film 'Fighter' In The Pipeline

Puri Jagannadh has helmed, produced and done the screenplay of a slew of movies in his illustrious career. He directed his first film in 2000 titled Badri. He rose to fame after the movie, Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi, hit the bullseye. Puri won the Nandi Award for Best Dialogue Writer for Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi. Having many films in the pipeline, here's a look at Puri Jagannadh's net worth.

Puri Jagannadh's net worth

As per the report of Networthlist.org, Puri Jagannadh's net worth is Rs 89 crore ($12 Million). Puri Jagannadh's income is apprehensive of his phenomenal direction in the Telugu, Hindi and Kannada cinema. After Badri, Puri directed films like Bachi, Yuvaraja, Itlu Sravani Subramanyam, Appu.

Puri Jagannadh's movies

Some of the hit films under his belt are Pokiri, Neninthe, Businessman, Iddarammayilatho, Loafer and others. In 2019, he helmed the film, iSmart Shankar, starring Ram Pothineni, Nabha Natesh and Nidhhi Agerwal in lead roles. The movie was a success as it heaped praises from the audience.

After the release of Romantic, now, the filmmaker is gearing up for his first collaboration with Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday. The upcoming flick is tentatively titled Fighter. "Happy, blessed and excited to be associated for a Pan-India film with our director Puri Jagannadh. ‪Welcoming Mr Deverakonda to Bollywood" wrote Ananya as she announced the film.

Puri Jagannadh turns 54

As Puri Jagannadh turned a year older on September 20, wishes have been pouring in on social media. Vijay Deverakonda took to his Twitter and penned a heartfelt note which read, "Happy happy birthday to you. You make me happy, happy fighting my battles, happy as an actor, happy as a person. This special movie brought us together, but I will always hold you close to my heart beyond cinema." Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Wishing one of my favourite directors a very happy birthday!! Much happiness and success to you always." Netizens shared Puri's pictures with several stars and extended warm wishes for him.

❤️ @purijagan sirrrrrr ❤️

Happy happy birthday to you.



You make me happy, happy fighting my battles, happy as an actor, happy as a person.



This special movie brought us together, but I will always hold you close to my heart beyond cinema. — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) September 27, 2020

Wishing one of my favourite directors @purijagan a very happy birthday!! Much happiness and success to you always! — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 28, 2020

