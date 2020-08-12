Pushkar Jog & Smita Gondkar's BTS Video From 'Man Soona' Shoot Location Is Unmissable

As several travel-related relaxations are finally introduced by the legal authorities, the shooting of many movies, web-shows, and television shows have now finally commenced after a long hiatus. Marathi actors Pushkar Jog and Smita Gondkar, who are also great friends in real life recently gave their fans a glimpse of shooting location of their latest music video Man Soona via social media. The BTS video shared by Pushkar Jog is simply unmissable.

Pushkar Jog and Smita Gondkar's fun-filled BTS video

Pushkar Jog is an established name in the Marathi film Industry. His movies often manage to strike the right chord with the audience. Recently, Pushkar Jog and Smita Gondkar have been in headlines as the duo is featuring in a romantic song titled Man Soona. The teaser of this love track had created a lot of buzz and anticipation around it and the response from audiences was positive as well.

Smita Gondkar recently took her Instagram to share and repost a BTS fun video with her friend and Man Soona co-star P. Jog, revealing details about the shooting location of the soundtrack Man Soona. In the BTS video, one can see both Pushkar and Smita talking to their Insta family and showing the serene location where Man Soona was filmed.

Dressed in casual attires, both Smita Gondkar and Pushkar Jog look great in this BTS video. As the video commences, the Ti And Ti actor asks the cameraman to pan the camera 360 degrees and he talks about the village in Karjat where the love song was picturised. One can also witness the breathtaking visuals of a local dam in this BTS video. What's more intriguing about this video is the fun banter between Pushkar Jog and Gondkar.

Both the actors can be seen pulling each other's leg while exploring the delightful visuals in this BTS video. A major plus for the location is the scenic lush greenery all around. Coming to single Man Soona, it is sung by famous singer and music composer Keval Walang. Shambho and Mahakal have written the lyrics of this soulful number. After looking at the location of the shoot in this video, one can truly understand why the makers of Man Soona selected this locale. It is perfect for a romantic setting, which was the very requirement for Man Soona. Take a look at the Man Soona music video here which is winning hearts across the country:

