Pushkar Jog Gets A New Look For His Upcoming Film; Shares Details On 'Well Done Baby'

Bigg Boss Marathi contestant Pushkar Jog is a talented actor, dancer, and entertainer. The actor, who gave a super hit film titled Ti Aani Ti opposite Sonalee Kulkarni and Prarthana Behere, is now gearing for another romantic movie opposite Amruta Khanvilkar titled Well Done Baby. The actor recently took to Instagram to share his new hairstyle with his fans which he will be sporting in his next film. With the post, Pushkar also announced that he would be starting the shoot of the film.

As the government has allowed reopening of salons after the Unlock 1.0, the actor grabbed the opportunity to get his grooming done for his upcoming film. Although the release of this film is delayed due to nationwide lockdown, his fans are eagerly waiting for his next movie.

In a recent Instagram Live chat, Amruta said that her next film was a different kind of a movie as it would be based on a wife, husband, a mother and their baby’s journey. She also revealed that the film was very special to her. Her co-star Pushkar also agreed with what she had to say. He added that Well Done Baby was close to his heart as well. The film is about parenting and the relationship between the lead couple.

Amruta Khanvilkar has been a part of several hit Bollywood films like Meghna Gulzar's 'Raazi'.

Talking about the film’s shoot, Amruta revealed that the film’s shooting had been done in London and some indoor scenes in India. Throwing some more light on her upcoming movie, she said Vandana Gupte would be playing the role of her mother, Pushkar will be performing the role her husband.

About the film Well Done Baby

The shooting of the film Well Done Baby was started in October 2019 in London. However, due to nationwide lockdown, the film's post-production work was pending which was also followed by the release of the film. Thus, lead actors Pushkar and Amruta took to their Instagram handle to conduct a live session to give a sneak peek on their upcoming movie.

