Pushkar Jog Takes A Leaf From Virat Kohli's Book, Joins The Flying Pushup Challenge; Watch

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 1 fame Pushkar Jog has been quite active on his social media throughout the quarantine. Following in the footsteps of Virat Kohli, the actor took to his social media to share a post. Last week, cricketer Hardik Pandya challenged Virat to a flying pushup challenge and soon, Kohli posted his version of the challenge. Later, Pushkar Jog performed the same challenge. Take a look at his video:

In the video, Pushkar Jog is seen performing the challenge with ease. He performs close to 10 pushups before he tired and stops. He wrote in the caption, "Taking a leaf out of the champions book @virat.kohli @hardikpandya93 & adding more claps for India 🇮🇳..". [sic] Clarifying that it was done for a challenge, Jog used the hashtag #FlyPushUp in his caption.

Hardik Pandya took to his social media on June 20 to post his version of the fly push up. In the video, he is seen starting to perform the pushups from a distance as he makes his way towards the camera. Challenging his brother, Hardik wrote in the caption, "Stronger. Fitter. Still under construction 💪 @krunalpandya_official, I challenge you Bhai! Let’s see how many you can do 😏 #PandyaBrothers". [sic]

Virat Kohli posted his version on July 2. He performed the challenge in a similar manner to Hardik Pandya but added claps to it. Just like Pandya, he also starts his pushups at a distance and then makes his way towards the camera. He wrote in the caption, "Hey H @hardikpandya93 loved your fly push-ups 💪😎. Here's adding a little clap to it 😉". [sic] Pushkar Jog's version was also similar to Virat's but he performed the challenge without moving close to the camera.

What is on the work front for Pushkar Jog?

Pushkar Jog was last seen in the film Ti and Ti. He essayed the character of Anay in the film and starred alongside Sonalee Kulkarni and Prarthana Behere. He was also a part of the TV show Laakhon Mein Ek as Abhimanyu Kashikar. He is currently gearing up for his next, Well Done Baby. Directed by Priyanka Tanwar, the film also stars Amruta Khavilkar and Vandana Gupte.

