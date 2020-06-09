Pushkar Jog Celebrates 13 Years Of Hit Debut Film 'Zabardast', Shares BTS Stunt Videos

Actor Pushkar Jog is one of the prominent faces of the Marathi film industry. Recently, the actor took to Instagram, to celebrate 13 years of his debut Marathi movie Zabardast. On the occasion, Pushkar Jog shared a BTS video from the sets of Zabardast.

Pushkar Jog’s BTS video from 'Zabardast'

The behind-the-scene video shared by Pushkar Jog features him performing various stunts. From walking down a building’s wall with the help of rappels to flying the video sees the hard work of the Marathi star. The Zabardast BTS video further showcases Pushkar Jog doing summersaults in air and performing action scenes. It made all his fans nostalgic about the film.

Pushkar Jog expressed his gratitude to the entire cast of Zabardast. As soon as the video was uploaded, fans couldn’t stop themselves from praising the actor. While some congratulated Pushkar Jog, others called his “Zabardast”. Have a look at how fans reacted.

About Pushkar Jog starrer ‘Zabardast’

Zabardast is a 2007 action-adventure movie helmed by Mahesh Kothare. Bankrolled by Suhas Jog, the movie’s plot revolves around the life of Pushkar. The story unveils how a scientist invents a coat with supernatural powers. The coat lands in the hands of Pushkar who uses it to win the heart of his lady love. Along with Pushkar Jog, the movie features Manasi Naik, Siddharth Jadhav, Sanjay Narvekar and Makrand Anaspure in pivotal roles.

What is next in store for Pushkar Jog?

On the professional front, Pushkar Jog will next feature in Priyanka Tanwar directed Well Done Baby. Along with him, the film will also star critically acclaimed actor Amruta Khanvilkar. The release date of the film has been postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, the actor is spending his quarantine period with wife Jasmine Jog and daughter Felisha Jog.

The Zabardast actor is making the most of his lockdown phase by having a gala time with his family. From sharing adorable videos of his daughter to sharing cooking videos, Pushkar Jog has kept his fans entertained amid coronavirus lockdown. Have a look at a few post shared by him here:

