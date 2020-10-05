'Putham Pudhu Kaalai' Trailer: The Anthology Film To Feature Stories Of Love And Hope

Five known directors of the Tamil film industry have come together to collaborate for Putham Pudhu Kaalai, which will be making its way to Amazon Prime Video on October 16, 2020. The trailer for the film was released recently and features an extensive cast of Ayaram, Oorvasi, Kalidas Jayaram, Kalyani Priyadarshan, M S Baaskar, Ritu Varma, Shruti Haasan, Suhasini Mani Ratnam, and more. Check out the trailer for Putham Pudhu Kaalai below -

Putham Pudhu Kaalai trailer

The trailer of the anthology film is an engaging watch ad it showcases the life of different people reacting to the 21-day lockdown implemented in India in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The trailer showcases tidbits of the lives of different characters and definitely builds up intrigue in the viewers as to how these different stories will pan out but are based on one event which affected many people's lives, thus, allowing the film to have one common link to all different stories.

The trailer does not give away much about the five short films but ends up building a narrative of how the lockdown affected people living distinctive lives from one another.

The five anthology films included in Putham Pudhu Kaalai are titled Ilamai Idho Idho, Avarum Naanum/Avalum Naanum, Coffee, Anyone?, Reunion and Miracle. The title of the short film Ilamai Idho Idho has been taken from the late SP Balasubrhmanyam's hit song.

While the anthology films have been directed by different filmmakers, they share one common writer, Reshma Ghatala, whereas the dialogues for the same have been written by Aadithya K. An official statement by PR has described the film to features stories of love and hope. Check out the statement below -

Putham Pudhu Kaalai, an anthology of five Tamil short films featuring the first of its kind stories of love, new beginnings, second chances, and a glimmer of hope – set and filmed in the times of the COVID-19 lockdown. Putham Pudhu Kaalai brings together 5 of the most celebrated directors in Tamil cinema – Sudha Kongara, Gautham Menon, Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Rajiv Menon, and Karthik Subbaraj to create Amazon Prime Video’s first Indian anthology film.

Image courtesy - Amazon Prime Video Twitter

Official statement provided by PR

