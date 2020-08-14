'Putla': Brand New Punjabi Song Sung By Artists Jind And Simar Sethi; Details Here

Popular Punjabi singers Jind and Simar Sethi recently collaborated for a brand new Punjabi song. This new Punjabi song is titled Putla and was released on August 11, 2020, on T-Series' YouTube channel. Here are all the details about Jind and Simar Sethi's latest Punjabi song.

Above is the official music video for Putla that was shared online on T-Series' Youtube channel. Putla is a sweet romantic duet sung by popular Punjabi artists Jind and Simar Sethi. The music for Putla was also composed by Jind himself. The heartfelt lyrics for the song are written by Punjabi songwriter Maahir.

A full-length music video for Putla was also shared online by T-Series. This music video also starred Upma Sharma and Love Pathak in the lead roles. Putla's music video was directed by Jaspreet Singh, while Gaggi Banwait acted as the assistant director. Mintu Plaha was the director of photography for Putla's music video and the editing was done by Arshpreet. The video was produced by Rahul.

The music video was produced under Sardaar Films while the song was released under the label of T-Series. The reception for Putla seems to be mostly positive on YouTube. As of August 14, 2020, Putla's music video has 3.6k likes compared to just 130 dislikes, indicating that most fans enjoyed Jind and Simar Sethi's latest collaboration project. The music video for Jind's latest Punjabi song has over 897k views on YouTube. The views for the song are likely to increase for the next few days.

Another popular Punjabi song that was recently released is Jatt Jaffe. The song is sung by Jassa Dhillon and also features Gurlej Akhtar. This popular song was released on August 09, 2020. The music for the recent song was provided by Gur Sidhu. The Jatt Jaffe music video was extremely successful and it already has over 6 million views on Brown Town Music's YouTube Channel. The song was produced by Nav Sandhu while the video was directed by Japjeet Dhillon.

