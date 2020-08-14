Vicky Kaushal Remembers 'Gangs Of Wasseypur' Days In A Throwback Post, See Here

Vicky Kaushal recently shared a throwback post from 2010 when he was assisting director Anurag Kashyap in his film Gangs of Wasseypur. He gained a lot of appreciation for his performance as Iqbal Syed in Raazi opposite Alia Bhatt. The actor later made headlines for his supporting role as Kamlesh ‘Kamli’ Kanhaiyalal Kapasi in Sanju along with Ranbir Kapoor. Take a look at the nostalgic post that Vicky Kaushal shared reminiscing his journey in Bollywood.

ALSO READ| 'Wish We Were Still Neighbours': Malavika Mohanan Quips On Vicky Kaushal's Pic; Here's Why

Vicky Kaushal remembers his Gangs of Wasseypur days

Vicky Kaushal captioned his post stating "Circa 2010- Jab hum frame se bahar khade hua karte thhey. #GangsOfWasseypur" (sic).

His caption, when translated in English, indicates that the post is from the year 2010, from the time when he used to be behind the camera. Kaushal further added in his post that he had to give his first clap in front of Manoj Bajpayee and he was completely terrified at the time. He rehearsed his first clap where he said “Scene 72A, shot 1, take 1”. He stated that it was the very first thing that he said in front of a camera.

ALSO READ| Vicky Kaushal Was Asked To Choose A Nickname For Himself And THIS Is What He Replied

Vicky Kaushal was an assistant director in Gangs of Wasseypur. The cast of the movie included Manoj Bajpai as Sardar Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Faizal Khan, Richa Chadda as Nagma Khatun, Huma Qureshi as Mohsina Hamid, Reema Sen as Durga, Piyush Mishra as Nasir, Jaideep Ahlawat as Shahid Khan, Vineet Kumar Singh as Danish Khan, and Pankaj Tripathi as Sultan Qureshi among many others.

Vicky Kaushal recently garnered a lot of appreciation for his role as Major Vihaan Singh Shergill in Uri: The Surgical Strike. He was last seen on screen in Bhanu Pratap Singh's horror film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship which released in February 2020.

ALSO READ| This Is What Vicky Kaushal And Other Male Actors Of Bollywood Were Upto This Weekend

Vicky Kaushal's upcoming movies

The actor will be next seen in the biopic of Sam Manekshaw, who was the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. The film is being directed by Meghna Gulzar, who last directed Vicky Kaushal in Raazi as well. The biopic on Sam Maneksahw will also star Manoj Bajpayee in pivotal roles. He will also reunite with his Uri director Aditya Dhar for the movie called The Immortal Ashwatthama. He will also be seen as a part of the historic drama film called Takht where Kaushal will be essaying the role of Aurangzeb while Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the character of Dara Shikoh.

ALSO READ| Vicky Kaushal Shares BTS Video From 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'; Says 'Blast From The Past'

Promo Image courtesy: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.