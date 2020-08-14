Bhagyashree Shares Pics From Her Trip Amid COVID-19, Says 'This Can't Be The New Normal'

Bollywood actress Bhagyashreee, who is travelling amid the pandemic, gave a glimpse of her airport diaries on social media while applauding all the frontline workers, the health officials for their rigorous work amid the crisis. The actress shared a series of pictures on Instagram where she can be seen taking all safety measures while boarding the flight and while her halt at the airport. While captioning the post, the actress was reluctant to accept the new normal and wrote that after adopting so many precautions, she could barely breathe.

Bhagyashree shares reluctance in accepting the 'new normal'

In one of the pictures, the actress can be seen sitting inside the flight with a mask and a face shield. In the second, she can be seen posing from the airport while the last was a boomerang video where she showed her complete attire with the double mask and the shield. While captioning the pictures, the Maine Pyaar Kiya actress wrote that she had a double mask inside and the shield which made it very difficult for her to breathe.

She wrote that she stayed covered and protected through her entire way from her house to the airport and it was a terrible experience for her. Apart from this, the actress even hailed and lauded the sincere efforts and work of the frontline workers, the police force, and all those that have to wear more than just a mask. She wrote that its a stress for all to be in a PPE suit and work like that throughout the day. At last, she wrote that staying in that suit for the entire day must be exhausting, cumbersome and an immense toll on one's personal health and well being.

Sometime back, shared pictures from Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital where her husband Himalaya Dasani underwent shoulder surgery. Updating her fans about the surgery, the actress shared a picture with her husband post the surgery along with a video while thanking the hospital staff and the doctors for their utmost care during her husband's treatment. In the picture, Himalaya can be seen sitting on a chair post the surgery with a supports tied on his hand. In the video, Bhagyashree gave a glimpse of their room in the hospital and told the ways the hospital is maintaining a safe and healthy environment for the patients and fellow visitors.

While captioning the post, Bhagashree wrote that it’s such a crucial time of the year that nobody wants to ever venture near a hospital but unfortunately due to an accident, the couple were left with no choice, but to get the surgery done as soon as possible. Later, Bhagyashreee thanked Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala for her excellent work and assistance over the case. At last, the actress thanked all the well-wishers for their prayers and wishes.

