Why R Madhavan, Aishwarya Rajesh & Samantha Would Be Perfect, If 'Bala' Is Remade In Tamil

Bala, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, and Yami Gautham in the lead, narrates the story of a man who experiences premature balding. Ayushmann Khurrana played the role of Balmukund Shukla, aka Bala, who deals with premature balding, meanwhile, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam essayed the roles of Latika Trivedi and Pari Mishra respectively, who play a pivotal role in Bala's life.

The movie directed by Amar Kaushik also featured Javed Jaffrey, Saurabh Shukla, and Seema Pahwa in prominent roles. If Bala ever had a Tamil remake, these actors would be an ideal choice for the film.

If Bala is remade in Tamil; See cast here:

R Madhavan as Balmukund Shukla

From romance to action, R Madhavan has essayed a variety of roles in his career spanning two decades. However, a character obsessed with his physicality would surely be a first for the actor. Bala would be another feather in R Madhavan's cap, who is popularly known for his role in movies like Alaipayuthey, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Anbe Sivam, Guru, Tanu Weds Manu, and most recently, Vikram Vedha.

Aishwarya Rajesh as Latika Trivedi

Aishwarya Rajesh, popularly known for her role in M. Manikandan's Kaaka Muttai, is an ideal choice for the character played by Bhumi Pednekar in the film. Specifically, it is because the role essayed by Bhumi Pednekar was a head-strong girl, who earns a living for her family, much like the one Aishwarya Rajesh played in Kaaka Muttai. Meanwhile, it would nice to see the fresh pairing of R Madhavan and Aishwarya Rajesh in the film that talks about love and friendship.

Samantha Akkineni as Pari Mishra

Samantha Akkineni's last release Oh Baby had her play the role of a buoyant and aspiration young woman, whose dream of becoming a singer takes a back seat after she gets married. Yami Gautam's role in Bala had a stark resemblance to that of Samantha Akkineni's character from Oh Baby.

So, Samantha Akkineni stepping into the shoes of Yami Gautam for Bala's Tamil remake would be an exciting casting choice. Also, Samantha Akkineni and R Madhavan recently worked together for an advertisement, and their shared crackling chemistry has caught the attention of the audiences.

Besides, the lead cast of Bala, critics and audiences took notice of characters like Bachchan Dubey and Mausi, played by Seema Pahwa and Javed Jaffrey. If Bala gets a Tamil remake, veteran actors like Urvashi and Pratap Pothen can also be an ideal choice to play roles essayed by Pahwa and Jaffrey in the original. Bala released in 2019 was one of the highest-grossing movies of last year.

