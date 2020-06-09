Vijay Sethupathi And Aishwarya Rajesh Starrer 'Ka Pae Ranasingam' To Release In Theatres?

A few days ago there was a buzz surrounding the release of Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh starrer Ka Pae Ranasingam, where several media reports claimed that the makers are in talks with various OTT platforms to release the movie on their platform. However, a media report revealed that Ka Pae Ranasingam is still in post-production hence the reports of a digital release are untrue. Moreover, the report states the movie has a universal storyline and strong message, with which the makers of the upcomer want to reach to people of all economic strata. Hence they would first release the Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh starrer in theatres and then sell it to an OTT platform.

Also Read | Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Political Flick 'Ka Pe Ranasingam' To Get An OTT Release?

Recently, the makers of Ka Pae Ranasingam released the teaser of the upcomer. The teaser introduced the audience to the characters of Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh. Ka Pae Ranasingam's teaser also revealed that Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh starrer's plot revolves around industrialisation. The teaser released on May 23 has already crossed 3 million views on YouTube.

The teaser of Ka Pae Ranasingam:

Also Read | 'Ka Pae Ranasingam' Teaser: Vijay And Aishwarya Reunite For A Political Thriller; Watch

Also Read | Vijay Sethupathi's Transformation: From Humble Start To Kollywood Superstar

Ka Pae Ranasingam marks Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh's fourth collaboration after Rummy, Pannaiyarum Padminiyum and Dharma Durai. The P. Virumandi directorial also features actors like Yogi Babu, Samuthirakani, and Poo Ram in prominent roles. Ka Pae Ranasingam is bankrolled by Kotapadi J Rajesh under the banner KJR Studios.

On the work front, Vijay Sethupathi is gearing up for the release of Master. The Lokesh Kanagarajan directorial stars Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Andreah Jeremiah in the lead. The Vijay Sethupathi starrer is reported to be a college drama, where Vijay Sethupathi and Thalapathy Vijay will be pitted against one another. The upcomer was slated to hit the screens on April 9, 2020, however, it was pushed due to the coronavirus crisis.

Also Read | Malavika Mohanan Say 'Master' Will Be A Treat For Vijay Sethupathi, Thalapathy Vijay Fans

Besides the upcomer, Vijay Sethupathi has a slew of movies at different stages of production. He has Sukumar's Pushpa with Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. Thereafter he has Telugu movie Uppena with newbie Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Krithi Shetty in the pipeline.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.