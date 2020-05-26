Aishwarya Rajesh Talks About Personal Grief And Journey To Stardom In Speech

Aishwarya Rajesh during her speech at a college event in Trichy, Tamil Nadu talked about her journey to stardom and also shared stories of personal grief and struggles. Aishwarya Rajesh, who lives with her mother and elder brother in Chennai, revealed that she lost her father when she was 8 years old. Soon after her father's death, her eldest brother committed suicide, and a few years later her other brother passed away in a road accident.

She continued that her mother was shattered after the demise of her husband and two kids but did not lose faith. She took all the responsibilities of the household on her shoulders. She (mother) used to sell sarees door-to-door to make ends meet, shared Aishwarya. Besides running the business, Aishwarya Rajesh's mother also used to be a part-time insurance agent. Aishwarya Rajesh revealed that she completed her graduation from Ethiraj College for Women, Chennai.

A turning point in Aishwarya Rajesh's career

Throwing light on her life before the movies, Aishwarya Rajesh revealed that she used to do petty jobs during her college days to support her family. Though Aishwarya Rajesh struggled during the initial years of her career because of her skin colour, however, things changed after M. Manikandan's Kaakkaai Muttai released. The movie had Aishwarya Rajesh playing the role of a mother, which also got Aishwarya her first State Award. Following the success of Kaakkaai Muttai, Aishwarya Rajesh got many film offers, revealed the actor.

In a short-acting career, Aishwarya Rajesh has worked with directors like Mani Ratnam, Sathyan Anthikad, Vetrimaaran, among others. Recently, Aishwarya Rajesh made her Tollywood debut with Kranthi Madhav's World Famous Lover. The movie, starring Vijay Deverakonda, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Raashi Khanna in the lead, narrates the tale of a writer who tries to overcome his failed relationship. The film released early this year could not stand-up to the expectations of the audiences.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya Rajesh has a slew of movies in her kitty. She has films such as Ka Pae Ranasingam, Bhoomika, Tuck Jagadish at different stages of productions. All of the abovementioned movies will hit the marquee in the year ahead.

