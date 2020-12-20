R Madhavan's Cameo Role In This Movie Marks His Bollywood Debut, Read To Know

R Madhavan's has starred in some of the biggest blockbuster movies. What is lesser-known about R Madhavan is that his cameo appearance in the song Chup Tum Raho Chup Hum Rahe from the 1996 thriller movie Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin marked his acting debut. Read ahead to know more.

R Madhavan trivia

According to IMDB, R Madhavan made his acting debut in the industry with a cameo role in the 1996 thriller movie Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin. He was seen in the song Chup Tum Raho Chup Hum Rahe. He played the character of a club singer in the movie. R Madhavan was a struggling actor those days.

Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin cast includes Nirmal Pandey, Tara Deshpande, Smriti Mishra and Manoj Pahwa among others. The plot of the movie Is Raat Ki Subah Nahi revolves around a gang war that erupts in the city and the police were switching sides instead of helping to settle the fight. The film chronicles the events that took place in one and kept the audiences on the edge of their seats.

Madhavan’s Instagram gives a sneak-peek into the actor’s life. He shares pictures and videos from his personal and professional life as well. He also shares videos using quirky filters, too. His wife Sarita Birje always frequently makes it to his Instagram feed.

R Madhavan’s movies earned him the title of ‘chocolate hero’ because of the romantic roles and characters that he played in movies. Some of the most popular of R Madhavan's movies include Rang De Basanti, Guru, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar and 3 Idiots. Some of the famous R Madhavan’s movies from Tamil and Telugu cinema are Evano Oruvan, Yavarum Nalam and Irudhi Suttru. He also starred in the Amazon Prime Video drama series Breathe.

Madhavan was last seen Nishabdham which released on October 2, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video. He is also going to star in the biopic of Nambi Narayan who is a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation who was accused of espionage. The movie is set to release in later 2021.

Image courtesy- @actormaddy Instagram

