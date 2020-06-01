R Madhavan Birthday: Cute Pictures Of Actor That Fans Could Not Stop Admiring

R Madhavan is known for popular Bollywood movies like Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Me, 3 idiots and Tanu Weds Manu. The actor has been a part of Bollywood as well as the South Indian movie industry for a long time now and has had a remarkable journey throughout. R Madhavan turned a year older this year and it looks like the actor has been ageing like fine wine. Here are 10 cute pictures of the versatile actor, that has left his fans in awe.

R Madhavan's cutest pictures that fans can't stop admiring

R Madhavan likes to keep it casual when spotted around in the city by our paps. This is one of the cutest pictures he shared on his Instagram account, in a formal outfit.

This is another cute picture of R Madhavan shared on his Instagram account. His fans commented on the picture, praising him that it reminded them of his character as 'Maddy' from Rehna Hai Tere Dil Me.

Also Read: Madhuri Dixit's Debut Single 'Candle' To Release This Weekend

R Madhavan's Instagram account is filled with selfies which prove that the actor loves taking selfies. This adoring picture that the actor shared was a sun-kissed selfie, in which he looked quite happy.

Another picture that the actor shared on his Instagram account was a selfie. He was seen in a pair of golden sunglasses and he shared the smiling picture with a caption that said, 'The Golden look'.

This selfie shared by R Madhavan had almost taken over the internet by a storm. Fans showered him with love and commented that they loved his salt n pepper look in the picture.

Also Read: R Madhavan, Dia Mirza Reunite 19 Years After RHTDM For A Special Conversation

Another cute picture of R Madhavan was this monochrome picture that he shared. The actor shared that this photograph was from his first portfolio in Kolhapur.

We loved R Madhavan's clean-shave nerd look in this picture. This picture also has a hidden story behind it, that the actor shared that he shaved after 2 long years and that too, on his mother's special request.

Also Read: R Madhavan's 'Rocketry' Team Salutes Spirit Of Atmanirbhar Bharat In Special Way

Another cute picture of R Madhavan that we found on his Instagram account is this smiling picture. Along with the picture, R Madhavan shared he had been beaming with happiness because he unexpectedly lost a few pounds.

This is one of the cutest pictures of R Madhavan on his Instagram account. This throwback picture that the star shared on his Instagram account is from when he was shooting for a film during the 90s.

Also Read: Anushka Shetty & R Madhavan's 'Nishabdham' Gets U/A Certificate; Director 'overwhelmed'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.