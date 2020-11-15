R Madhavan's Popular Tamil Movies Remade In Bollywood; See List

R Madhavan, fondly also known as chocolate hero of Tamil cinema, is one of the most popular actors in the Indian film industry. He made his debut in Mani Ratnam’s romantic drama Alaipayuthey and he is one of the few Tamil actors who became successful in Bollywood too. Many of his Tamil movies became a massive hit at the box-office and thus have been remade in Bollywood. Take a look at some of R Madhavan’s Tamil movies remade in Bollywood.

R Madhavan's Tamil movies remade in Bollywood

Alaipayuthey- Saathiya

This movie marked the entry of R Madhavan in Tamil cinema. The story is set in Chennai exploring a love story between a young couple- Kartik (Madhavan) and Shakti (Shalini). In the movie, it’s only later that the duo realise that marriage is not a bed of roses. This Tamil movie has received global recognition and was screened at Berlin International Film Festival. In the Bollywood remake, it has Vivek Oberoi and Rani Mukherjee in pivotal roles. It is a heart-warming movie with songs composed by AR Rahman.

Ayutha Ezuthu - Yuva

Initially, Madhavan was recognised as the chocolate hero but with this movie, Mani Ratnam transformed his look into a menacing goon. The movie revolves around three main leads, Michael, Inba, and Arjun whose lives are intertwined at one point. The music of the Tamil movie and its Hindi remake is again composed by AR Rahman. The Hindi remake Yuva also performed well at the box-office than the Tamil version despite gaining good reviews. Yuva had Esha Deol, Vivek Oberoi, Ajay Devgn, and Abhishek Bachchan in lead roles.

Minnale - Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein

The Tamil movie released in 2001 was the directorial debut of Gautham Menon. It tells the story of Rajesh Shivkumar (Madhavan) who poses as Rajiv Samuel to pursue his lady love Reena (Reema Sen). Complications arise when the real Rajiv Samuel is back and Reena finds the truth about Rajesh. The movie was a commercial blockbuster at the box-office. The Hindi remake Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein also features Madhavan reprising his role and Dia Mirza in the female lead role.

Irudhi Suttru - Saala Khadoos

This Indian sports drama movie was directed by Sudha Kongara. The movie features Madhavan in the lead role. The plot revolves around a boxing coach and Ritika Singh who plays an aspiring boxer. Both the versions Tamil and Hinda are produced by S Sashikanth. The Tamil movie was screened at the Tokyo International Film Festival and received a good response.

Vettai - Baaghi 3

Madhavan, Arya, Sameera Reddy, and Amala Paul starred in Vettai which was directed by Linguswamy. It was a huge hit in Tamil and was released in 2012. In the Hindi version, it has Riteish Deshmukh, Tiger Shroff, and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. The movie revolves around the lives of two brothers, the elder one being sensitive to violence and the younger one who is jobless rogue. The movie is remade in Dhallywood (Bangladesh) as Hitman, Odia as Happy Lucky, Marathi as Mauli, Telugu as Tadhaka and Hindi as Baaghi 3.

