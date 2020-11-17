R Madhavan’s Awards And Nominations That The Actor Has Won Over The Years

R Madhavan is a very popular and celebrated Indian actor. He began his career by appearing in television series and then went ahead to become a household name through his movies. R Madhavan’s films like Alaipayuthey, Minnale, Dumm Dumm Dumm, and more, have proved the actor’s versatility in the industry, without a doubt. The actor was last seen in the second season of the Amazon Prime Originals’ web-series Breathe, titled Breathe into the Shadows. R Madhavan has received a lot of praises and appreciation from the critics and audience for his performances in many characters. Here are the awards that R Madhavan has won throughout his career. Read further ahead to know all about R Madhavan’s awards and nominations.

R Madhavan’s awards and nominations

AWARDS

Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut South for the movie Alaipayuthey (2000)

Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Actor for the movie Kannathil Muthamittal (2002)

Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Actor for the movie Run (2002)

Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Actor for the movie Anbe Sivan (2002)

Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor Tamil for the movie Aaytha Ezhuthu (2004)

Filmfare Award for Best Actor Tamil for the movie Irudhi Suttru (2016)

NOMINATIONS

Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor Tamil for the movie Anbe Sivan (2002)

Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor for the movie 3 Idiots (2009)

Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor Tamil for the movie Manmadan Ambu (2010)

Filmfare Award for Best Actor Tamil for the movie Vikram Vedha (2017)

SIIMA Award for Best Actor in a Negative Role for the movie Savyasachi (2018)

On the work front

R Madhavan was last seen in Hemant Madhukar's directorial Nishabdham. The movie features R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty in the lead narrates the tale of an artist with hearing and visual impairment who becomes the prime suspect of a murder investigation. The movie also features Anjali, Shalini Pandey, Michael Madsen in prominent roles. The film exclusively premiered on Amazon Prime Video on October 2, 2020, and was released in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. He will be next seen in Maara which would be premiering on Amazon Prime Video.

