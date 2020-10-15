R Madhavan Wishes Wife Sarita On B'day, Says 'Vedaant And I Will Be Lost If Not For You'

Actor R Madhavan wished his wife with an adorable note on the occasion of her birthday. Recently, he took to social media and shared a picture of Sarita Bijre through his official Instagram handle. The actor appreciated his wife and expressed gratitude for her presence in his life. Here is everything you need to know about R Madhavan’s wish for Sarita Bijre’s birthday.

R Madhavan wishes wife with a heartfelt note on her birthday

R Madhavan took to Instagram and shared a photo of his wife Sarita Bijre through his official handle on October 15, 2020, Thursday. The picture shared on the actor's handle features Sarita Bijre posing in a lavish backdrop. She donned a black dress and paired it with a waist belt and a blue neckpiece. For a rounded off look, R Madhavan’s wife kept her hair loose to match with the attire.

In the caption accompanying his social media post, R Madhavan poured in wishes on Sarita Bijre. The actor expressed gratitude for her presence in his and their son Vedaant’s life. He wrote, “To the most caring, dynamic, determined loving and strong woman I know… and THANKFULLY she is also the love of my life Happy birthday, my Love. Vedaant and I will be lost if not for you. â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜”. Check out what R Madhavan penned on his wife’s birthday on the social media platform:

Check out the response to R Madhavan's Instagram post

Within an hour of sharing the Instagram post, R Madhavan received more than 58, 000 likes and over 200 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities of the actor shared their response. Many among them wished R Madhavan’s wife Sarita Bijre on her birthday. Meanwhile, several people expressed themselves through a series of emoticons such as hearts, heart-eyed smileys, crackers, sparkle, roses, hugs, kisses, and folded-hands, to name a few. Here are some of the responses to the actor’s social media post that you must check out:

