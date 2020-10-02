R Madhavan's 'Nishabdham' Was Supposed To Be "silent Feature" Film, Here's Why

R Madhavan is back on Amazon Prime Video with a brand new film. The RHTDM actor is starring in a new crime thriller titled Nishabdham. In a recent interview with PTI, R Madhavan revealed how Nishabdham was supposed to be a silent feature film.

‘Nishabdham’ was supposed to be a silent film?

Actor R Madhavan has been working in the film industry for more than two decades now. The 50-year-old actor has never shied away from experimenting with his roles. Now, R Madhavan is returning to the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video, with a crime thriller film titled Nishabdham. In Nishabdham, the R Madhavan is playing the role of a celebrated musician.

Also read | R Madhavan Says, 'justice Needs To Be Given'; Remembers Sushant As 'a Guy Full Of Energy'

In a recent interview with PTI, R Madhavan made an interesting revelation about his new film. In the interview, R Madhavan said that Nishabdham was supposed to be a “silent feature”. The film was supposed to be silent to ensure that the film does not have any language barrier and it caters to all types of audiences.

But now Nishabhdham does contain dialogues, and while talking about this change R Madhavan revealed that he and the team soon realised that some scenes in the film needed dialogues. These dialogues were required to do “justice with the story”. Hence the makers decided to make the film in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Also read | R Madhavan Opens Up About Facing Stereotypes; Recalls Being Called ‘limited’

R Madhavan’s Nishabdham is a crime thriller that follows the life of a couple. R Madhavan a.k.a. Anthony’s wife Sakshi witnesses a tragic incident that occurred a villa that is rumoured to be haunted. But unfortunately, she cannot speak about the incident since she is speech and hearing impaired. Just like Anthony, his wife Sakshi, Anushka Shetty, is also an artist.

R Madhavan's Nishabdham is his second project to release on Amazon Prime Video. Before, Nishabdham, he was seen in his 2018 crime drama series Breathe. R Madhavan’s Nishabdham is directed by Hemant Madhukar. Apart from R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty, Nishabdham also stars Anjali, Shalini Pandey, Srinivas Avasarala, and Hollywood actor Michael Madsen. Nishabdham marks the Kill Bill actor’s first film venture in the Indian film industry.

Also read | R Madhavan Opens Up About Reuniting With Anushka Shetty After Over A Decade

Also read | 'Not True': R Madhavan Clears Air About Playing Antagonist In Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.