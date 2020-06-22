R Madhavan's Mumbai Terrace Has A New Fruit And He Is Proud; Watch Video

R. Madhavan recently gave his fans a view from the terrace of his Mumbai home. In a video that the actor posted on his official social media handle, fans also saw that there’s a new fruit in his terrace garden. Read more about R. Madhavan’s terrace garden:

R. Madhavan shares a video of his terrace garden

R. Madhavan posted a video on his Instagram on June 21, 2020. In the video, the 3 Idiots actor said, “…and more achievements on the terrace garden… the latest achievement being, ladies and gentlemen, ripe, beautiful cherries, on the Mumbai- terrace garden. I am so proud”. In the video, fans can see a glimpse of Mumbai from R. Madhavan’s terrace. The actor also showed his fans a cherry plant that has garnered some cherries recently during the month of monsoon. Here is a video of the same:

The video by Madhavan went on to garner three lakh likes within 16 hours of its upload. Fans of the actor are flooding the comment section with best wishes for the actor. A fan also said, “Your voice sweeter thaaaan cherry”. Here are the comments from the fans:

R Madhavan will be next seen in a horror thriller flick titled Nishabdham. It was set to be released on April 2, 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film got postponed. It was directed by Hemant Madhukar, who also wrote it along with Kona Venkat. Nishabdham featured Anushka Shetty and Michael Madsen along with Madhavan. It was well-received by critics and the audience.

R Madhavan will be next seen in several films which include Maara, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Gramophone, Dahi Cheeni, and Amriki Pandit. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is a biography film based on the life of the ISRO Scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was accused of being a spy and arrested back in the year 1994. The film is directed by R.Madhavan and Prajesh Sen.

Rocketry will feature Madhavan, along with Bhawsheel Sahni and Arnaud Humbert in the lead roles. It has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans are highly eager to see the film in the theatres.

