R Madhavan Shares His Board Exam Marks, Says 'the Game Has Not Even Started Yet Friends'

R Madhavan, last seen in Aanand L. Rai's Zero (2018), recently shared his board results on social media. On Wednesday, when the board exam results of various states were announced, Madhavan took to his social media to spread an important message. He said, "I want to say I got 58% on my board exams...The game has not even started yet my dear friends"(sic). Meanwhile, R Madhavan congratulated others who scored more marks than they expected.

To all those who just got their board results— congratulations to those who exceeded their expectations and aced it . 👌👌👍👍.. and to the rest I want to say I got 58% on my board exams.. The game has not even started yet my dear friends ❤️❤️🤪🤪🚀😆🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/lLY7w2S63y — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 15, 2020

A few months ago, R Madhavan celebrated 20 years of the completion of one of his most iconic films, Alaipayuthey (2000) in a chat session with director Mani Ratnam. The movie that also features Shalini marked R Madhavan's debut in Kollywood. Interestingly, R Madhavan received his first award for the Mani Ratnam-directorial.

Meanwhile, last seen in Aanand L.Rai's Zero, R Madhavan will soon make his directorial debut with Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The movie stars R Madhavan in the lead and is based on former scientist and aerospace engineer Nambi Narayanan. Reportedly, the R Madhavan-directorial is currently in post-production. The movie also features actors like Simran, Rajit Kapur, Ravi Raghavendra, among others in prominent roles.

Besides the upcoming film, R Madhavan is awaiting the release of his long-stalled film Nishabdham. The movie, starring Anushka Shetty, R Madhavan, Anjali, and Shalini Pandey in the lead, which has reportedly been shot in various locations, narrates the riveting tale of a couple, Anushka and R Madhavan, who gets attacked in a haunted house. what follows is a gripping tale of investigation. Nishabdham is directed by Hemanth Madhukar.

The upcoming film is bankrolled by Kona Venkat and TG Vishwa Prasad under the banners Kona Film Corporation and People Media Factory. The movie will simultaneously release in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil.

Thereafter, R Madhavan will be reuniting with his Vikram Vedha (2015) co-star Shraddha Srinath in Dhilip Kumar's Maara. The forthcoming movie's shooting is currently stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, reports have it that the shooting for the upcoming movie will soon commence.

