Samantha Akkineni Rejoices As She Hits A Whopping 14 Million Followers On Instagram

Tamil and Telugu film actor, Samantha Akkineni has multiple reasons to celebrate lately. Samantha, who is currently basking in the success of her newly-released chat show titled Sam Jam, has hit a whopping 14 million followers on Instagram. Earlier today, the Majili actor shared a picture of herself from her latest photoshoot for Sam Jam to break the news of hitting 14 million followers to fans on the photo-sharing app.

Samantha Akkineni now has a strong follower base of 14 million on Instagram

While Tollywood actor Samantha Akkineni is busy with the shoot of her superhit celebrity chat show Sam Jam, her follower count is increasing rapidly on Instagram. The Jaanu actor, who had hit 13 million followers in October itself, has now hit 14 million followers on the photo-sharing app. Thus, to share the big news with fans, Samantha took to her IG handle to share a stunning photograph of herself from her latest photoshoot for Sam Jam and gushed. "14 million".

In the picture shared by her, the 33-year-old looked like a million bucks as she rocked a dazzling golden flared pantsuit cinched at the waist, which she accessorised with statement gold earrings. Samantha rounded off her look with her hair tied in a neat bun.

Meanwhile, soon after Samantha Akkineni's photos with Tamannaah Bhatia from the set of the Super Delux actor's chat show Sam Jam started doing rounds on social media, they were quick to make headlines. It has been revealed that the next guest on Samantha's show is going to be none other than the Baahubali actor herself. Later, Tamannaah took to Instagram to share a candid photograph with Samatha from the set of Sam Jam and expressed excitement to share the screen space with her contemporary for the first time ever.

Sharing the photograph with Samantha on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "Ecstatic to be on ‘Sam Jam’ with @samantharuthprabhuoffl, since this is the first time two of us are coming together on screen for a chat (sic)". She also added revealing that her "episode will be airing on 11th December 2020 on @ahavideoin".

