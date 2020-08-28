R Madhavan Clicks A Dashing Selfie As He Gets Back To Work After A Long Break; See Pic

Actor R Madhavan recently took to Instagram to share an update on what he has been up to lately. He posted a selfie of himself while informing his followers that he is getting back to his shooting schedule. A number of people have wished him luck in the comments section of the post while complimenting his salt and pepper look.

R Madhavan back to work

Actor R Madhavan recently took to Instagram to share a dashing selfie of himself while he gets back to work. In the picture posted, R Madhavan can be seen dressed up as he resumes work on one of his films. He appears in a simple black T-shirt which has been paired with a red casual cap. The actor has an intense look across his face as he clicks a selfie. He is spotted with his regular salt and pepper look which is loved by most of his fans.

In the caption for the post, actor R Madhavan mentioned how delighted he is to get back to work after the lockdown. He wrote that he has gotten back to work after a long time by the grace of God. He also added a bunch of emoticons indicating that he was thankful for the return. Have a look at the picture on R Madhavan’s Instagram here:

In the comments section of the post, a number of people have complimented him on his look. A few people have wished him luck for his upcoming films while others are seen asking what he has been working on lately. A few of his fans have also used emoticons to express themselves better. Have a look at a few of the comments on his post here.

Actor R Madhavan had previously posted a video about the grave environmental changes that humans have brought about in this world. The video highlighted that Earth did not belong to just humans and people should stop acting like the masters. R Madhavan completely agreed with the thought implying that everyone must put it in their minds to take care of Mother Nature. Have a look at the video here.

