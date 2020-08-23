R. Madhavan's Lavish Mumbai House Is All About Aesthetic Vibes & Classic Interiors; See

Bollywood actor R Madhavan is one of the critically acclaimed actors who has ruled the hearts of many. Amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, the actor has given a sneak-peek into his lavish Mumbai house several times. The 3 Idiots actor’s house is all about basic patterns and elegance. Taking to his Instagram, he has shared several videos that capture the stunning view of his living room and terrace.

R. Madhavan’s lavish house

Madhavan resides in Mumbai with his parents, wife Sarita, and his son. Their house is a perfect blend of classics & modern interiors. Maddy’s all-white spaced living room is nothing less than a dream come true. He previously admired his beautiful home by capturing a stunning view of his living room which was brightened up by sun rays.

Madhavan wrote alongside, "Grateful for the positivity of the early morning sunbathing our home. Happy to be home to enjoy it." No doubts his house is a dream as it is a perfect reflection of aesthetic vibes. Take a look at the picture shared by him here:

(Image Source: R. Madhavan's Instagram story)

The Tanu Weds Manu actor’s apartment is filled with modernised furniture, fancy lights, and colourful art pieces which makes it more appealing. The picturesque view of his balcony is sure to have blown away the minds of many. The walls of the house feature several pictures of Madhavan and his family.

His balcony is an apt place for photoshoots. The spacious living room has eccentric couches with a glass table placed exactly in the centre. The view of their ethereal house can be seen through his social media posts.

What is next in store for R. Madhavan?

On the professional front, the actor has several interesting projects lined up for him. He will next feature in Hemant Madhukar directed Nishabdham. Starring Anushka Shetty alongside him, the release of the movie was postponed amid the outbreak of COVID-19. Along with this, he will soon make his directorial debut in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. It is a biographical film based on the life of a former scientist & aerospace engineer of ISRO, Nambi Narayan who was also accused of espionage.

