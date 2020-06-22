Swami Ramdev Tweets Photo Of Baby Elephant 'doing Yoga', Netizens Impressed

June 21, 2020, was celebrated as the International Yoga Day this year. On this occasion, yoga guru Ramdev Baba took to his social media handle to give fans a small treat on the internet. He shared a photo of a baby elephant doing a yoga pose on International Yoga Day. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Swami Ramdev shares a photo of a baby elephant

On June 21, Indian yoga guru Ram Kisan Yadav, who is also more commonly known as Baba Ramdev, posted a photo of a baby elephant on his official Twitter handle. In the photo, fans can see that the baby elephant has stretched his front legs. It is captioned as “#योगमय_देवभूमि. #योगमय_हरियाणा. #IYD_पतंजलि.” Here is the post by Yoga guru Ramdev Baba:

Within a day of its upload, the post went on to garner over two thousand retweets and over 20 thousand likes from followers of Baba Ramdev. Fans are flooding the comment section with hearts and praises. People are also posting their own photos of yoga in the comment section. A Twitter user posted a photo of a monkey 'doing' a yogic posture in the comment section, whereas another user posted a video of a seal 'doing' yoga.

In the light of International Yoga Day, several such photos have found their way on the internet. IFS officer Vaibhav Singh also posted a series of photos where netizens can see elephants engaging in several yogic postures. He captioned this Twitter post saying, “I am the #yoga guru for the day!!” He also wrote, “PC:SM #Internationalyogaday2020 @susantananda3 @verma_akash @upasana_ganguly @banjoyifs @DigvijayKhati @thetoonguy @kundan_ifs @SudhaRamenIFS @deespeak @anmol_mussoorie @DSWFWildlife”. Here is the tweet by the IFS officer.

About International Yoga Day:

June 21 is celebrated as International Yoga Day annually to spread the awareness of yoga, the significance and health benefits of yoga. The first Yoga Day was reportedly celebrated on June 21, 2015. Yoga activities are extremely beneficial for the wellbeing of one's mind and body.

