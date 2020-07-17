R Madhavan Reveals Childhood Memory That Left Him 'deeply Hurt'; Shares Personal Learning

On Thursday, actor R Madhavan took to his social media handle and shared a throwback video. In the video, he is seen sharing a childhood memory at a conclave. The video showed Madhavan revealing the resolution he made as an eight-year-old after his experience of getting an autograph from a national level cricketer left him "deeply hurt". Narrating the incident from his childhood, R Madhavan is seen saying, "The idea of getting an autograph, like the rest of my friends, was very exciting to me. I remember walking up to him, and he was sitting there having a conversation. He must have signed some 50 autographs by then."

READ | R Madhavan Shares Adorable Video Of A Bear; Says 'this Is Why I Love Animals'

When Madhavan was deeply hurt

As the video progressed, he went on to explain the incident in detail and said, "He signed it and gave it back to without even looking at me. I'm not gonna justify whether he was right or wrong but it hurt me deeply, very deeply. And that day I remember saying: 'If I ever sign an autograph in my life, I will make sure I look at his/her eyes when I sign an autograph." Meanwhile, Instagramming the throwback video, R Madhvan wrote a caption, which read, "And the universe conspires." Scroll down to watch it.

READ | R Madhavan All Praise For Abhishek Bachchan's 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' Series

Well, it is not the first time when a throwback post of R Madhavan has grabbed the attention of his fans. A few days back, his co-star Madira Bedi also added a throwback picture of the duo. In the picture, R. Madhavan can be seen donning a yellow t-shirt and Mandira can be seen sporting a red saree. Along with the post, Mandira also wrote, “#throwbackthursday When @actormaddy and I were gobsmacked in #gharjamai”. Check out the throwback picture below.

READ | R Madhavan Shares His Board Exam Marks, Says 'the Game Has Not Even Started Yet Friends'

Madhavan's projects

Madhavan is currently having a packed schedule, as the actor has a slew of interesting releases lined up for the year. Madhavan will be seen in the much-anticipated film, Silence, with Anushka Shetty and Michael Madsen. Helmed by Hemant Madhukar, Silence will follow the story of Sakshi, who is an artist with speech impairment and Anthony who is a celebrity musician, as they come together and what transpires into a beautiful story. The actor also has Chanda Mama Door Ke and Sanam Yeh Wada Raha in his kitty.

READ | R Madhavan's Net Worth Is Ready For Another Boost With 'Nishabdham', 'RHTDM 2' In Kitty

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.